CSB Bank IPO subscribed 79.72 times so far on final day of bidding
The initial public offering of CSB Bank was subscribed a whopping 79.72 times so far on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the Kerala-based company received bids for over 92 crore shares against the total issue size of 1.15 crore shares, as per the NSE data till 15:45 hrs.
CSB Bank's IPO was subscribed 4.35 times on the second day of bidding on Monday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,97,78,298 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 94,54,080 equity shares.
CSB Bank on Thursday raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors. The company, which aims to raise up to Rs 410 crore, has fixed a price of Rs 193-195 per share for the IPO.
Axis Capital and IIFL Securities are managing the offer.
