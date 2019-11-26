International Development News
Development News Edition

CSB Bank IPO subscribed 79.72 times so far on final day of bidding

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:10 IST
CSB Bank IPO subscribed 79.72 times so far on final day of bidding

The initial public offering of CSB Bank was subscribed a whopping 79.72 times so far on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the Kerala-based company received bids for over 92 crore shares against the total issue size of 1.15 crore shares, as per the NSE data till 15:45 hrs.

CSB Bank's IPO was subscribed 4.35 times on the second day of bidding on Monday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,97,78,298 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 94,54,080 equity shares.

CSB Bank on Thursday raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors. The company, which aims to raise up to Rs 410 crore, has fixed a price of Rs 193-195 per share for the IPO.

Axis Capital and IIFL Securities are managing the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Dhoni will decide future after IPL next year'

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take a call on his future after next years Indian Premier League IPL, a source close to the star cricketer said on Tuesday, seeking to quash the endless speculation surrounding his career. Dhon...

Wagner Moura to direct new season of 'Narcos: Mexico'

Narcos star Wagner Moura on Tuesday revealed that he will serve as one of the directors on the new season of Narcos Mexico. The first season of the series, a continuation of Netflix Original series Narcos, dealt with the origins of the mode...

In Lok Sabha, many members demand a National Institute of Design in their respective state

Several Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Tuesday demanded setting up of a National Institute of Design NID in their respective state, saying it will help create skilled manpower and generate job opportunities. Speaking during...

Civil Aviation Ministry mistakenly deposits salary in retired employee's bank account

A former blue collar employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who retired in September, received a pleasant surprise when the salary for October was credited in his bank account due to an error. According to a source, Ramesh, an MTS pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019