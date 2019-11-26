International Development News
Development News Edition

Vistara, SBI Card launch co-branded credit card

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:49 IST
Vistara, SBI Card launch co-branded credit card

SBI Card and full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday launched two premium co-branded credit cards to let passengers avail benefits like free cancellations, lounge access and extra frequent flyer points. "The two variants of the 'Club Vistara SBI' card come with several benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara's domestic network, one-class upgrade voucher (and) free cancellation on Vistara bookings," a press release by the airline said.

Other benefits include "travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to priority pass programme, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends," it added. State Bank of India (SBI) owns 74 per cent stake in SBI Card, while US-based private equity firm Carlyle group owns the remaining 26 per cent.

In order to get "Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME" for a year, a passenger would have to pay Rs 2,999 plus GST. Similarly, to get "Club Vistara SBI Card" for a year, one has to pay Rs 1,499 plus GST charges. "Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME" holders would earn nine Club Vistara (CV) Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket bookings with Vistara.

A PRIME card-owner would get complimentary annual CV silver tier membership, one lounge access voucher, one class-upgrade voucher, priority waitlist clearance, priority airport check-in at premium economy counter and an extra check-in baggage allowance of 5 kg. They would also get a free one-way premium economy class ticket on Vistara's domestic network as welcome benefit and on renewal each year.

Moreover, as per the statement, PRIME card-holders would be permitted six cancellations of flight tickets that were booked on Vistara channels — website, app etc. "Club Vistara SBI Card" holders would earn eight CV Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket booking, get four free cancellations for flight tickets booked on Vistara channels, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Happiest Minds is 2019's Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM

SAN JOSE, California, LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 26, 2019 PRNewswire -- Born Digital . Born Agile Happiest Minds Technologies today announced being selected among top 25 of Indias best workplaces in IT IT-BPM Industry for 2019 by t...

Shark fins worth Rs 8 lakh seized from Singapore-bound man

Processed shark fins worth Rs 8 lakh have been seized from a Singapore-bound passenger at the airport here, Customs authorities said on Tuesday. Dharbar Latheef, hailing from Tiruchirappalli, was intercepted on Monday and interrogated foll...

UPDATE 3-Malta government chief of staff resigns; questioned in murder probe

Malta government chief of staff Keith Schembri resigned on Tuesday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters, as police continued their investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Police sources said Schembri ...

Activists march in front of Pak embassy in Japan, demand capital punishment for Hafiz Saeed

Around 50 human rights activists rallied in front of Pakistans embassy here in Japan on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed as they paid tributes to the victims o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019