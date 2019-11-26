International Development News
Development News Edition

RIL m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 lakh cr in intra-day trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:03 IST
RIL m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 lakh cr in intra-day trade

The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, came very close to the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore (USD 139 billion) during the trade on the BSE. However, at close of trade it came down to Rs 9,88,179.79 crore (nearly USD 138 billion).

The company is still ahead of British energy major BP Plc in terms of market valuation. BP Plc's m-cap was at USD 131 billion in pre-market trade at NYSE.

The company's stock rose 0.98 per cent to a record peak of Rs 1,576 in intra-day on the BSE. Later, it however, closed marginally lower by 0.12 per cent at Rs 1,558.85. So far this year, RIL's share price has jumped 38.46 per cent.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) last week achieved another milestone, becoming the first Indian firm to hit m-cap of Rs 9.5 lakh crore. Also, last week the company surpassed BP Plc in terms of market valuation.

In October, RIL hit the Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap mark in intra-day trade, first by any listed company. In August 2018, it became the first Indian firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark.

TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,68,075.63 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a m-cap of Rs 6,97,707.03 crore, Hindustan Unilever (Rs 4,46,211.06 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,97,958.39 crore). The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Allied Digital Services bags smart city project in Kalyan-Dombivali, deployment of body-worn cameras, drones and dashboard cameras

IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has bagged smart city project for Kalyan and Dornbivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India. Kalyan and Dombivali are cities near Mumbai in Thane district of Mahar...

Teacher sentenced to life for setting ablaze woman colleague

Teacher sentenced to life for setting ablaze woman colleague Hyderabad, Nov 26 PTIA local court on Tuesday convicted a 30-year-old teacher of a private school here for killing a woman colleague by setting her ablaze in March 2015 and s...

Gold drops Rs 68 on rupee appreciation, weak demand

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 68 to Rs 38,547 per 10 gram in the national capital on rupee appreciation and weak demand, according to HDFC Securities. Gold had closed at Rs 38,615 per 10 gram on Monday, it said.Spot gold prices for 24 K...

Special assembly sessions mark Constitution Day, oppn flags 'threat'

New DelhiLucknow, Nov 26 PTI State assemblies on Tuesday held special sessions and political leaders hailed B R Ambedkar on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, amid opposition claims that it is now under threat. Replic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019