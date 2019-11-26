International Development News
OPPO integrates Digilocker service into ColorOS 7

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:01 IST
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday said it has integrated 'Digilocker' service into the latest version of its ColorOS operating system as part of its efforts to ensure safety and security of user data. The new operating system, which will start rolling out across OPPO's portfolio of devices later this month, also includes a personal information protection option that lets users protect their personal information from third-party apps.

"The launch of ColorOS 7 with a revamped interface and enhanced features is a testament to OPPO's continued focus on elevating consumer experience. We are constantly listening to our customers and wanted to empower them to experience the ease and convenience of paperless governance," OPPO India Vice President R&D Tasleem Arif said. In line with this endeavour, OPPO has become the first smartphone brand to integrate Digilocker service into ColorOS 7 and has come up with a localised feature called 'DocVault', he added.

A part of the Indian government's Digital India initiative, Digital Locker allows users to store documents like driving licence and Aadhaar card digitally, instead of having to carry these in physical format. "We place utmost importance on privacy protection and securing user data. To this end, we have ensured that the user information will be stored and fetched directly from the government server," he noted.

ColorOS 7 also has a feature where users can say no to an app that seeks access to contacts. In such a scenario, blank contact information is sent to the third-party app and this does not affect the normal operation of the app. Arif said another feature that is aimed at enhancing security is the 'private safe' feature in ColorOS 7 that allows users to transfer photos, videos, audio, and other documents to a "secure zone" on the device that is not accessible by any other app.

OPPO ColorOS Senior Principal Engineer Manoj Kumar said that the team at OPPO headquarters and the India R&D team worked closely for one year to conceptualise and globally implement ColorOS 7. The ColorOS 7 update will be rolled out to over 20 phone models in a phased manner from later this month, covering Reno, Find, F, K, and A series.

Launched in September 2013, ColorOS has over 300 million users globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

