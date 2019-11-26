International Development News
Development News Edition

TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 4V range of BSVI motorcycles with advanced technology

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hosur (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:33 IST
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 4V range of BSVI motorcycles with advanced technology
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Image Credit: ANI

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles. This series of TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles will be the first rollout of BS-VI vehicles from the stable of TVS Motor Company.

TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles come equipped with attractive race graphics along with an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offers best in class long-range light penetration and an enhanced widespread. The 2020 range of Apache series is enabled with Race Tuned-Fuel injection 'RT-Fi' technology which is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions throughout the engine's life.

This evolution constitutes for consistent power delivery and fuel economy, improved engine durability, and better emission control. It features an in-built first in segment GTT - Glide Through Traffic capability for low-speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride. "We are delighted to introduce the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI motorcycles. These motorcycles are a testament to our commitment towards delighting Apache customers with true racing experience. The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS-VI norms," said Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by an advanced engine, 197.75cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine motor; which is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7500 RPM. Along with the recently launched SmartXonnect* technology, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the only motorcycle in its class to offer Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and RT-Slipper Clutch.

The motorcycle will also come fitted with first in its class high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 16.02 PS at 8250 RPM and 14.12 Nm at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a five-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience.

The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual-tone seat and new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 4V series will come fitted with exciting features including the innovative 'feather touch' start, wave bite ignition key and the all-new aerodynamic claw mirrors. Along with these features, the RTRs continues to delight with a racier signature exhaust note.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V series is available in two stunning colours namely, Gloss Black and Pearl White; while the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours namely, Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black. Bookings for the motorcycles begin today at all TVS Motor Company dealerships across the country.

Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi) TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - DC - Rs. 124,000

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) - Rs. 103,000 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) - Rs. 99,950

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs

Europeans spent at least 11.6 billion euros 12.7 billion in 2017 on illegal cannabis purchases, confirming marijuana as the largest drug market in the 28-country European Union, the blocs anti-drugs agency said on Tuesday. In its annual rep...

Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

Mexicos government has announced a 859 billion peso 44.3 billion private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects...

Lebanon's president to hold consultations for next PM on Thursday -sources

Lebanons president Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of parliament on Thursday to designate the countrys next prime minister, sources at the presidential palace said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned l...

Soccer-World's top 20 players caused 505 tonnes of CO2 emissions - study

Air travel by the top 20 footballers nominated for the 2019 Ballon dOr was responsible for producing 505 tonnes of carbon dioxide CO2 emissions this year alone, according to a climate change researcher. Andrew Welfle, from Britains Universi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019