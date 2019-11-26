Fortis Healthcare appoints Sim Heng Joo Joe as additional director

Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday said its board has approved the appointment of Sim Heng Joo Joe as an additional director of the company with immediate effect. Joe has been appointed as non-executive and non-independent director, and will hold the office up to the next Annual General Meeting and will be regularised subject to the approval of the shareholders, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Operations Division, Joe provides strategic direction and leadership for Parkway Pantai's integrated healthcare businesses in Malaysia, it added. The business includes a network of 15 Gleneagles and Pantai hospitals and ancillary services such as Pantai Integrated Rehab and Pantai Premier Pathology, Fortis Healthcare said.

Joe has more than 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry, it added. Shares of Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday closed 2.65 per cent lower at Rs 139.85 apiece on the BSE.

