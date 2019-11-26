International Development News
Fortis Healthcare appoints Sim Heng Joo Joe as additional director

  New Delhi
  26-11-2019
Fortis Healthcare appoints Sim Heng Joo Joe as additional director
Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday said its board has approved the appointment of Sim Heng Joo Joe as an additional director of the company with immediate effect. Joe has been appointed as non-executive and non-independent director, and will hold the office up to the next Annual General Meeting and will be regularised subject to the approval of the shareholders, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Operations Division, Joe provides strategic direction and leadership for Parkway Pantai's integrated healthcare businesses in Malaysia, it added. The business includes a network of 15 Gleneagles and Pantai hospitals and ancillary services such as Pantai Integrated Rehab and Pantai Premier Pathology, Fortis Healthcare said.

Joe has more than 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry, it added. Shares of Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday closed 2.65 per cent lower at Rs 139.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

UPDATE 1-Saudi-led coalition says it has freed 200 Houthi prisoners

A Saudi-led military coalition said on Tuesday it had freed 200 prisoners from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in a step that could further efforts to end the nearly five-year war in Yemen.A statement by the coalition carried on Saudi stat...

Indian missions across globe celebrate Constitution Day

Indian missions across the globe on Tuesday celebrated the 70 years of adoption of the Constitution as several world leaders congratulated Indians on the occasion, calling it a landmark document that reflects the countrys unique culture and...

One arrested in Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested an accused in the Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case from Purna railway station in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, officials said. Amritpal Singh of Dalam Village in Punjabs Batala tehsil w...

Incorrect aircraft configuration, piloting caused 2016 Russia plane crash - report

Incorrect aircraft configuration and piloting led to a plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said in its investigation on Tuesday.The subsequent loss of awareness by the Flydubai ...
