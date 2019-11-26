International Development News
Mother Dairy distributes milk glasses to mark Kurien's 98th birth anniversary

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mother Dairy on Tuesday started distribution of 98,000 glasses of milk to mark the 98th birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, known as the father of the White Revolution. Kurien's birth anniversary on November 26 is celebrated as National Milk Day.

Mother Dairy celebrated the National Milk Day by distributing 98,000 glasses of milk at the girl's school Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market in the national capital, the company said in a statement. Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand and edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand.

The company sells fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, pulses, honey, pulps and concentrates among other items under the 'Safal' brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

