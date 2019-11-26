International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Union signals 'progress' in talks to end strike at Canadian National Railway

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Union signals 'progress' in talks to end strike at Canadian National Railway
Representative image

Teamsters Canada said on Tuesday that there had been progressing in negotiations with the Canadian National Railway Co to end a week-long strike that has severed supply chains across the country. Some 3,200 striking conductors and yard workers are demanding improved working conditions, including worker rest breaks, at Canada's largest railroad.

There has been "progress at the table," Teamsters spokesman Chris Monette said, adding that there could be an "announcement later this morning" without providing details. Canadian National could not be immediately reached for comment, while Labor Minister Filomena Tassi's office declined to comment.

The longest rail strike in a decade has piled pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new government to intervene. On Monday, farmers facing propane shortages dumped wet corn in front of the prime minister's local Quebec office and pleaded for the government to step in. Industry figures show about half of Canada's exports move by rail, and economists have estimated a prolonged strike could eat into economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Placards demanding Ajit's return outside Sena-NCP-Cong meet

Hours after he resigned as deputy Chief Minister, some NCP workers on Tuesday hailed Ajit Pawar and demanded that he return to the party fold. Placards reading Dada we love you and ekach vaada, Ajit Dada Only one promise -- Ajit Dada were ...

Incorrect aircraft configuration, piloting caused 2016 Russia plane crash - report

Incorrect aircraft configuration and piloting led to a plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said in its investigation on Tuesday.The subsequent loss of awareness by the Flydubai ...

Bill passed to amend National Institute of Design Act

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to give the status of institutions of national importance to National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana. The National Institute of Design Amendment Bill ...

Indian volleyball teams to leave for South Asian Games on Wednesday

The Indian volleyball teams will leave on Wednesday for Kathmandu to participate in the South Asian Games amid reports of a delay due to various issues, sources in the federation said. The volleyball competition in the SAG formerly South As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019