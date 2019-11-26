International Development News
Development News Edition

High-level advisory group recommends EU push for global carbon pricing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:26 IST
High-level advisory group recommends EU push for global carbon pricing

A high-level advisory group to the European Commission has recommended that the incoming executive should push for a global carbon pricing system to speed up progress towards net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The European Union's new executive, which is due to take office on Dec. 1, has said that a central plank of its push to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 will be to tax polluting industries both inside and outside the 28-nation bloc. The report by industrial and civil society groups, which was seen by Reuters ahead of publication, said it was "clear that incremental change is not sufficient and there is the need to accelerate the uptake of disruptive solutions."

The "Masterplan for a competitive transformation of EU Energy Intensive Industries" explores several forms of carbon pricing, including the EU's emissions trading system under which heavy polluters can buy and sell permits to emit carbon dioxide. The scheme, however, only covers emissions in EU member states.

While it is not clear which proposals will be taken up by the new Commission, the group recommends that it promote an international carbon pricing mechanism and facilitate an EU-wide debate on how carbon pricing schemes can be implemented. "Indirect carbon pricing such as reduction targets on the carbon footprint of final products sold on the market are worth examining" as well, the report said.

The 68-page report, due to be published on Thursday, goes into detail on how energy-intensive industries such as the metalworking, cement and glassmaking sectors, in particular, can achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal proposed by the European Commission. Combating climate change is one of the new Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's main policy goals, and she is expected to put forward an ambitious climate policy package called the "European Green Deal."

Under that deal, a carbon tax has been proposed for foreign companies to shield European firms from competitors in nations where climate policies are less strict. (Editing by John Chalmers, Nina Chestney and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Gayle says 'I don't get respect' after leaving struggling MSL champs Jozi Stars

Paris, Nov 25 AFP West Indies cricketing hero Chris Gayle demanded more respect on Monday after waving goodbye to South Africas Mzansi Super League with his team Jozi Stars yet to win a game in the current campaign. Former West Indies capta...

Two die in protests in eastern DR Congo

Beni DR Congo, Nov 26 AFP Two people were killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday in fresh protests at failures to root out a notorious armed group, a military official said. Demonstrations erupted in Beni and the town of ...

Bill empowering Gram Sabha to ban liquor vends passed in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill which allows a Gram Sabha to pass a resolution banning the opening of liquor vends within the local area of a Gram Panchayat if 10 percent population is against setting up of such stores. The ne...

Meeting of BJP leaders begin in Mumbai

The meeting of elected members and senior leaders of the BJP began in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, the BJP-led government headed by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed after NCP leader Ajit Pawar stepped down as deputy chief minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019