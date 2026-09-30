Europe’s Rare Earth Wake-Up Call: Turning Years of Research Into Factories That Last

Europe's clean energy plans depend on materials most people never see, tucked inside electric motors and the powerful magnets used in wind turbines. A shortage can disrupt factories and slow the technologies needed to cut emissions, even when the engineering and investment are ready. The study 'From Risk Assessment to Sustainable Supply-Chain Resilience: Evaluating EU Rare-Earth Policy Outcomes, 2011–2023,' published in Sustainability, examines how Europe responded to this vulnerability.

Researchers Codruț Toboc and Stelian Constantin Stan found a persistent gap between recognising rare-earth supply risks and building the industrial capacity needed to reduce them. The analysis suggests Europe had credible warnings and detailed research; turning that knowledge into lasting production capacity proved much harder.

The Biggest Weakness Lies Between the Mine and the Magnet

Rare-earth elements are a group of 17 elements valued for their magnetic, electrical and optical properties. Their uses stretch from electric vehicles and wind generation to cast-iron pipes, machinery and pumps, making supply disruptions a concern for established industries as well as clean energy.

The researchers examined five EU critical-material assessments issued between 2011 and 2023, alongside US Geological Survey data, International Energy Agency reports and evidence of operating industrial facilities.

China's share of global rare-earth extraction fell from approximately 97% to 70% across the assessment years, helped by production outside China. Its share of processing stayed between roughly 87% and 95%, leaving the stage that converts mined material into usable industrial inputs heavily concentrated.

A mineral extracted in another country could still travel to China for separation and refining, keeping manufacturers exposed to the same supply bottleneck. The paper reports that China supplied about 90% of the growth in processed rare-earth output between 2020 and 2024.

Both light and heavy rare earths remained classified as critical throughout the assessments. Heavy rare earths presented particular difficulties because replacement options were limited. Changes to the assessment method in 2017 mean the risk scores cannot be treated as one directly comparable series across the entire period.

Europe's Warnings Grew Stronger Than Its Industrial Response

The 2010 China–Japan rare-earth dispute exposed the risks of concentrated supply, with subsequent shocks reinforcing concerns about industrial dependence. The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, and Russia's war in Ukraine increased Europe's urgency to expand alternatives to fossil fuels.

EU responses developed from monitoring and critical-material lists into institutional coordination, including the European Raw Materials Alliance in 2020. The Critical Raw Materials Act, adopted in 2024, introduced legally established benchmarks for European capacity.

The researchers assessed policy responses and physical outcomes separately, using operating separation, magnet-making and recycling facilities as their main evidence of industrial progress. Their paired comparison covered the 2011–2020 assessment cycles; newer measures were discussed separately because their effects could not appear in indicators ending in 2023.

Across those paired cycles, the study found no sustained net expansion in the selected EU capacities. Existing facilities, including Silmet in Estonia and Solvay's La Rochelle site in France, provided a foundation, but the documented additions did not deliver lasting expansion over that window.

Solvay's fluorescent-lamp recycling operations illustrate the problem: facilities opened in 2012 and discontinued by 2016 provided a temporary gain that deteriorating market conditions erased. The findings describe a gap between assessment and implementation without proving that one policy decision caused it. The study's small, judgement-based classification does not fully capture stockpiling, purchasing arrangements, material savings or companies' own risk-management efforts.

Recycling and Replacement Need More Than Promising Research

Recycled material from discarded products supplied less than 1% of rare-earth input demand in the latest EU assessments. Many magnets installed in electric vehicles and wind equipment after 2015 remained in service, with expected lifetimes of one to two decades. A young fleet of vehicles and turbines cannot immediately provide a large stream of discarded magnets, especially as demand for new equipment grows. The low recycling share cannot be attributed entirely to policy shortcomings.

Collection and commercial viability created further difficulties: Magnet-containing waste was scattered across disposal streams, recovery technologies struggled to move beyond pilot projects, and recycled materials competed with primary supplies whose prices could undermine a recycling plant's business model. The authors argue that collection, dismantling and processing systems need preparation before larger volumes of equipment reach retirement from the 2030s.

Replacing rare earths presents another difficult route: Alternative motors, reduced-rare-earth magnets and material-saving techniques offer opportunities, supported by research programmes including REMHub and MAGELLAN. Performance requirements, costs and raw-material quality restrict their practical use, and replacing one rare-earth element with another can simply move the dependence to a different material.

New Factories Will Decide Whether Europe Closes the Gap

Japan provides an informative comparison, with reported dependence on Chinese rare earths falling from around 85% in 2009 to 58% in 2020. Its response combined rapid public funding, investment in Australia's Lynas, material-efficiency research and an existing minerals strategy. Some Japanese manufacturing moved to China, affecting import statistics without removing underlying exposure, and reported demand reductions included lost market share as well as material savings. Japan's centralised institutions differ substantially from the EU's shared responsibilities across 27 countries.

The United States illustrates the limits of mining investment alone: Mountain Pass reopened in 2018, but its concentrate continued going to China for separation until April 2025, according to the paper. A US$400 million government equity investment announced in 2025 supported further development of integrated domestic capacity.

Europe's 2024–2025 developments offer evidence of movement. The Commission selected 60 strategic raw-material projects, including five EU rare-earth projects concentrated mainly on processing and recycling. Solvay expanded its magnet-material capabilities, and a magnet factory in Narva, Estonia, opened in September 2025 with planned first-phase capacity of approximately 2,000 tonnes annually.

Project approval, inauguration and sample production do not establish full commercial output. Mining projects can take roughly 16–18 years to develop, and processing plants require financing, permits and commissioning; environmental protection and community concerns remain real considerations.

The paper reports that Chinese export controls in April 2025 were followed by an approximately 75% year-on-year fall in global rare-earth magnet shipments in May and temporary disruptions in parts of European automotive manufacturing.