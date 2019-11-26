Oman India Joint Inv Fund buys 10% stake in Capital SFB

Oman India Joint Investment Fund has invested Rs 84 crore in the Punjab-based Capital Small Finance Bank for a little less than 10 per cent stake. Bangalore-based mid-market private equity fund Amicus Capital Private Equity and Amicus Capital Partners India Fund invested Rs 38 crore in June and Rs 5 crore, taking the total capital raise to Rs 134 crore in recent times, an official statement said.

The bank was advised by domestic i-bank Edelweiss on the transaction. ************************* Axis Mutual Fund launches 'Axis Retirement Savings Fund' *Axis Mutual Fund on Friday launched a new fund offering aimed at those seeking to create a retirement corpus.

The new fund offer for the Axis Retirement Savings Fund will be open for subscription between November 29 till December 13, an official statement said. ************************** Ikea launches home furnishing solution on wheels in Mumbai *Swedish home furnishings major Ikea launched mobile functional and furnished rooms, 'Ikea on Wheels' to register its physical presence.

The company launched two trucks with such functional and furnished rooms in the city, the company said in a release. "As a part of our one market approach, offering Ikea solutions both online and offline is a priority for us. Mumbai is a significant market for us, one of the top 30 cities globally and our biggest investment in India with warehousing, e-commerce and stores," said Jaxa Gohil, store manager, Ikea India.

************************ Stanza Living strengthens its senior leadership team *Student living start-up Stanza Living said it has hired Ranju Goyal as General Counsel, Kanishka Mazumdar as vice president F&B, and Nitin Mohan Srivastava as vice president-Growth Strategy. Currently, the company has an inventory of over 45,000 beds across 10 cities in the country..

