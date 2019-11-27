International Development News
Bryan Thomson elected as new life member at REINZ

Bryan Thomson has an impressive track record achieved during almost 30 years in the real estate industry working in positions throughout New Zealand ranging from the sales consultant to senior management.

The 2019 AGM also saw Bryan stepping down from the REINZ Board, where he has sat since its formation in 2010. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Bryan Thomson has been elected as a new life member at its recent AGM.

Bryan Thomson has an impressive track record achieved during almost 30 years in the real estate industry working in positions throughout New Zealand ranging from the sales consultant to senior management. Based in Auckland, Bryan was Chief Executive of Harcourts New Zealand for eight years before being appointed to the role of Head of Real Estate Operations for Harcourts Australasia in April 2010. Bryan stepped down from Harcourts in 2013 and lead his own practice, Thomson & Associates Ltd, focused on management consultancy, Keynote and MC presentations and holds several professional Directorships. Bryan re-joined Harcourts as Managing Director NZ in April 2019. He has been a Fellow of the Real Estate Institute since 2013.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "Bryan has contributed a significant amount to the real estate industry over the last few decades including nine years on the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Board. Today's acknowledgment and recognition from the industry and his peers show just how much respect the profession has for him and his contributions."

Bryan says of his Life Membership: "My sincere thanks to the Institute and my peers that nominated and elected me for this accolade. I am extremely proud of my time on the REINZ Board and have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the industry over the years. I'm not done yet, so this in no way signifies the end of my involvement."

The first Life Member of REINZ was appointed in 1926, and the addition of Bryan brings the total number of life members to 63.

The 2019 AGM also saw Bryan stepping down from the REINZ Board, where he has sat since its formation in 2010.

"We thank Bryan so immensely for all of his time and effort over the years. Bryan has always been an extensive source of knowledge, a strong supporter of the Institute and an active contributor to the wider real estate profession," concludes Bindi Norwell.

