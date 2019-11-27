International Development News
Development News Edition

Contract India Wins the Global Creative Mandate for Bata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:19 IST
Contract India Wins the Global Creative Mandate for Bata

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Following a multi-agency global pitch, Contract India has won the creative mandate for Bata Brands globally. The new mandate will see Contract India become the global hub for strategic and creative duties for the European footwear major’s key geographies in LATAM, Europe, Asia and Africa with the support of its group companies within Wunderman Thompson, part of the WPP network that it belongs to. This significant global win comes on the back of the ‘Surprisingly Bata campaign’ that has brought in rich dividends for the brand in India and the Czech Republic. This hugely successful campaign, with Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput as brand ambassadors, has been effective in helping Bata communicate its transformation into a fashion forward and contemporary brand from earlier being associated with school shoes and formal wear in India. This move into a fashion & lifestyle space has ensured higher traction with the younger demographic, increased footfalls and consequently, improved profitability.

Speaking on their decision to award the global mandate to Contract, Isabelle Sakai, Bata Group Chief Marketing Officer, said ‘Contract India is a key strategic and creative partner for the Bata India operating company. The ‘Surprisingly Bata’ campaign has helped shift consumers perception about the brand, driving footfall to our stores and increasing sales. We are glad to award Contract India the Global mandate to roll out the ‘Surprisingly Bata’ campaign across the Bata world, smartly adapting the campaign idea to capture the local nuances of consumers insights. We are looking forward to a great partnership beyond the boundaries of India.’

Raji Ramaswamy, Chief Executive Officer at Contract India said, “We are delighted to be chosen by an iconic brand like Bata to partner with them in supporting their strategy and shaping their communications narrative across markets. Having done some great work for Bata in India, it is truly rewarding to now become the global creative and strategic hub for them which is a significant win for us and probably an industry first. Our team’s experience and capabilities in offering a multi-discipline integrated offering makes us well poised to drive the desired impact and achieve business outcomes for the brand across markets.”

Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia commented, “Contract has partnered with the Bata India team extremely well to deliver fantastic business results. It is this partnership that gave Contract the opportunity to pitch for Bata’s global mandate. I am truly delighted that we could demonstrate the strength of our network around the world to help win this very prestigious account. I also feel a sense of pride that a campaign created in India is going global and will be executed in so many countries across the world. My congratulations to Raji, Rohit, Sagar and the entire team at Contract.”

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India, said, “Winning this pitch strengthens our belief that clients are recognizing and appreciating our new approach towards creative thinking. We have managed to provide novel local insights and nuances which helped to create campaigns for each market. I am sure this approach will make a difference to the Bata business and bring consistency across the globe. And I am really looking forward to working on this exciting and challenging assignment.”

Commenting on the win, Rohit Srivastava, Chief Strategy Officer at Contract said, “The challenge of transforming a solid but traditional brand to an exciting & desirable one has been an exciting one; and the effect that it has had on the business is what makes it especially rewarding & fulfilling. It reaffirms our belief & commitment that transformative strategies and expressions must drive not just perceptual shifts but critically, measurable business results as well. We’re excited about partnering them in taking this success across all key geographies, globally.”

About Contract Advertising

Contract, a part of the Wunderman Thompson Group & member of the WPP network (NASDAQ: WPPGY), is an integrated and independent communications company that specializes in four practices viz. Advertising, Consulting, Design and Digital. Since its inception in 1986, Contract Advertising prides itself on building & nurturing some of the biggest brands in India. A passion for insights, an obsession with out-of-the-box ideas, strategic thinking that breaks the traditional mould and commitment to driving business results; these resolves sum up the Contract difference and have made Contract India's firebrand agency. Contract offers truly integrated marketing and communication solutions to some of the biggest brands around the world through its specialist divisions: iContract (Digital), Business (Core) Consulting & Design Sutra (Identity & Design) across its offices in Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

Real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present, th...

Avail Finance Expands its Footprints to 37 Cities in India

Catering to over 1 million people across India, Avail Finance - The financial wellness platform has now expanded to over 37 cities across India, targeting the 150 million blue-collared workforce of the country. The company has curated inno...

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country.

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in countryPTI SID NABDV DV...

China slams 'selfish' US Middle East policies

Beijing, Nov 27 AFP China on Wednesday denounced US policies in the Middle East as selfish, as it blamed Washington for destabilising the fraught region where Beijing has stepped up investment in recent years. While US President Donald Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019