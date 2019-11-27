International Development News
SCCE Pune Alumni Meet 2019' - A mega event by Symbiosis Centre for Corporate Education, Pune

Symbiosis Centre for Corporate Education (SCCE) under the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) offers various education programs to the corporate.

  Pune (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 27-11-2019 13:29 IST
SCCE Pune Alumni Meet 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis Centre for Corporate Education (SCCE) under the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) offers various education programs to the corporate. SCCE partners with organizations that are desirous of providing opportunities to its employees, who aspire to acquire higher education qualification, while they are engaged in full-time employment. SCCE, Pune hosted its alumni meet at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Lavale campus on November 23, 2019, and received an overwhelming response for the same.

SCCE presently has a rich alumni base of more than 5000, who are working in corporates across the globe. Dr Seema Singh, Director SCCE, Pune welcomed the alumni from 150 corporate batches which were rolled out by SCCE over the past several years. The alumni meet was graced by Professor Dr S. B. Mujumdar, the Founder and President, Symbiosis and Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director, Symbiosis and Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Several faculty members across Symbiosis Institutions also attended the event. Professor Mujumdar addressed the gathering and during his speech mentioned that 'Education is the oxygen for development'. While giving the keynote address, Dr Yeravdekar spoke about the reach and presence of Symbiosis Institutes across India and also informed the gathering about the Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC), and Symbiosis Community Outreach Program (SCOPE) which is immensely benefiting people in villages and hamlets in Pune.

She was impressed with the connection that SCCE has with their executive batches which attracted more than 250 executives for the event and congratulated Dr Seema Singh, and Dr Swati Yeravdekar, in-charge alumni meet, SCCE Pune for their dedication and hard work. The Alumni spent a fun-filled day at the picturesque University Campus and were shown - 'Sandipani' - The Leadership Development Center - which is a state of the art facility for management development programs along with five star residential facilities.

The attendees were nostalgic and recalled the time that they spent pursuing their education while they were working five days a week and were back in their student life for two days. The event ended on a high note with a lot of appreciation from each and everyone present. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

