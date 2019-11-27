International Development News
Development News Edition

SIAM signs MoU with Korea's KAMA for cooperation in automotive industry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:12 IST
SIAM signs MoU with Korea's KAMA for cooperation in automotive industry

Auto industry body SIAM on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) for cooperation and support in promoting a sustainable, safe, clean, affordable and efficient automobile industry. An MoU to this effect was signed between the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and KAMA during an event in Mumbai, SIAM said in a statement.

The two organizations will set up a regular information exchange mechanisms to maintain their cooperative dialogues and deliberate on issues on the subjects of their common interests, it added. Commenting on the partnership, SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said in the context of the auto sector, ties between India and South Korea can be traced back to 1996 when Hyundai Motors entered the Indian market.

Indian manufacturers, like Tata Group and Mahindra & Mahindra, have made significant investments in Korea's auto industry to date, he added. Wadhera further said Since 2000, these companies have invested USD 3.8 billion in India across various sectors such as electronics, automobiles, metallurgy, earthmovers. Recently, Kia Motors has entered India.

"The success of these ventures is a reflection of the strong ties between both the countries and associations. We hope that this MoU will benefit both the organizations in facilitating further collaboration in areas of technology advancements and research and development in the automotive sector," he said. KAMA President & CEO Jeong Marn-Ki hoped that the MoU would work as a catalyst to strengthen the ties so that "we can enjoy mutual benefits, constantly increasing investment and trade between both the countries".

The MoU was signed on the occasion of Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) general assembly meeting in Mumbai. OICA comprises 39 countries' automotive industry trade associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

SPG (Amendment) Bill will restore law to its original

SPG Amendment Bill will restore law to its originalintent Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production,import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production,Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution,Storage and Advertisemen...

AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Zafaryab Jilani

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9. The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in ...

Social Development and UAE partner to empower women in hospitality

The Department of Social Development has partnered with the United Arab Emirates UAE to empower young women from poor households with skills that will enable them to be economically independent.One hundred women between 18 and 23 years are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019