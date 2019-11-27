International Development News
Development News Edition

Cambodia's economy remains robust by strong export and domestic demand

Garment and footwear exports, accounting for about 70 percent of total merchandise exports, grew at 17.7 percent in 2018 but eased slightly to 15.3 percent in June 2019.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:12 IST
Cambodia's economy remains robust by strong export and domestic demand
“To move to the next stage of GVC participation, Cambodia will need a much more sophisticated policy mix,” said Inguna Dobraja, World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

The economy remained robust, underpinned by solid export performance and strong domestic demand, according to the latest edition of the World Bank's Cambodia Economic Update report, released today. However, real growth is expected to decelerate to 7.0 percent in 2019, down from 7.5 percent in 2018.

Garment and footwear exports, accounting for about 70 percent of total merchandise exports, grew at 17.7 percent in 2018 but eased slightly to 15.3 percent in June 2019. Bustling construction activity has continued, reflecting a sustained appetite for investment. As a result, steel imports skyrocketed, rising 63.5 percent in June 2019, up from 27.7 percent in 2018.

Risks in the financial sector continue to grow, with increased exposure to the construction and real estate sector alongside rising indebtedness—where combined bank and microfinance credit now accounts for over 100 percent of GDP. A possible withdrawal of the Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative, as well as a sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy (a potential outcome of continued U.S.-China trade tensions), could substantially dampen Cambodia's growth prospects.

To enhance Cambodia's external competitiveness, the authorities recently introduced measures to facilitate trade by lowering logistics costs, cutting red tape, and supporting businesses with a six-day reduction in the number of publicly observed holidays in 2020. In addition, a relatively large fiscal stimulus to be financed by government savings could be introduced in 2020 to mitigate the negative impacts of the potential withdrawal of the EBA.

The report also highlighted that Cambodia's participation in the global economy through global value chains (GVCs) grew faster than other comparator countries, albeit from a low base. FDI inflows, a large pool of low-skill and low-wage labor, and preferential access to key export markets were behind Cambodia's rapid integration into limited manufacturing GVCs.

"To move to the next stage of GVC participation, Cambodia will need a much more sophisticated policy mix," said Inguna Dobraja, World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia. "This would include expanding and deepening trade agreements, lowering barriers to imported inputs, continue improving the education and skills of the labor force, and harnessing the digital economy to support the integration of firms into global value chains."

The Cambodia Economic Update is a biannual report that provides up-to-date information on short- and medium-term macroeconomic developments in Cambodia.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks. Johnson has den...

Study looks at biological enzymes as a source of hydrogen fuel

A new research at the University of Illinois and the University of California has made chemists one step closer to recreating natures most efficient machinery for generating hydrogen gas. This new development may help clear the path for the...

Cricket-Root has full support of England players, says Stokes

Englands Ben Stokes described the test sides captaincy as one of the most criticized roles and said the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test. England was beaten by an innings and 65 ru...

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019