International Development News
Development News Edition

No specific report from J-K of losses due to restrictions: Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:29 IST
No specific report from J-K of losses due to restrictions: Centre
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The government on Wednesday said there was "no specific" report received from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir about any "new losses" of income and jobs due to restrictions imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. The government told Parliament that the people of the region would now be able to realize "the full potential of the economy".

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered from terrorist violence and separatism supported from across the border for the past many decades and were denied certain constitutional provisions on account of Article 35-A, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha. He was replying to a written question of CPI(M) leader K Somaprasad, who had asked whether the government has taken note of the burden, loss of income and jobs of people of the union territory following the restriction imposed in recent days and if government intends to declare a compensation package for those who lost jobs and earnings.

The MP had also asked whether any report has been received about the loss in the IT and tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent restriction periods. However, Reddy, in his written reply, spoke about loss due to terrorism for decades and also that the people of the erstwhile state were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and the benefits of various Central Laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country.

"As a result, the full economic potential of the region could not be realized by the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions for the last 70 years," he said. The minister said after the declaration issued abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories, all such aspects have been addressed and the people of Jammu and Kashmir can now realize the full potential in all sectors of the economy like in other parts of the country.

He said that due to these recent decisions, certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed. "There is no specific report received from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir regarding any new losses on account of such preventive steps taken as a short-term measure," he said.

The minister said that under the Rs.80,068 crore Prime Minister's package announced on November 7, 2015, 63 major development projects in road, power, health, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, skill development sectors are already under various stages of implementation. "In addition to the above steps, many flagship schemes of the Government of India including the individual beneficiary centric schemes are being proactively implemented by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...

Soccer-Klinsmann takes over at Hertha until end of season

Former World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann replaced sacked Ante Covic as head coach of struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday until the end of the season, returning to the Bundesliga for the first time in a decade, the club said. Covic lasted...

Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Sri Lankan election

In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lankas kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the countrys newest leader. They hope he ushers in another g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019