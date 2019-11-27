International Development News
DIAL, Adani Enterprises, 2 others clear technical criteria for Jewar airport; decision on Friday

  Noida
  Updated: 27-11-2019 17:34 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:34 IST
All four bidders for the Jewar airport have qualified technical criteria and the concessionaire for the Rs 29,560-crore project would be finalised on Friday, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the Zurich Airport International AG, the Adani Enterprises Limited and the Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited are the four bidders who have expressed interest to develop the international airport, a senior official said.

"A technical evaluation of the bidders was done during a meeting of the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow today and all four bidders jave qualified the criteria," Nodal Officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), Shailendra Bhatia told PTI. He said the financial bid will be opened on November 29 at 3 pm at NIAL's office in Greater Noida and the concessionaire for the airport finalised.

A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the NIAL, an agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for managing the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 29,560 crore and is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built, the officials said.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost Rs 4,588 crore and it is expected to be completed by 2023, according to officials.

