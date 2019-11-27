International Development News
Development News Edition

SAIL asks units to improve efficiency, reduce production cost

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:48 IST
SAIL asks units to improve efficiency, reduce production cost
Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned SAIL on Wednesday said it has asked management at all its units to improve efficiency and focus on reducing the cost of production. In a statement, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said the move is part of 'Cost Control Drive' at all its plants and units.

"The company has given renewed thrust on aggressive cost control in the company. (It) not only aims to improve efficiency but also to give a lasting competitive advantage. All the plants and units of the company are working on a mission mode to reduce the cost of production with the guiding principle 'Do More With Less'," SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said in a statement. The company is also organizing a series of workshops at all the plants and units to evolve action plans for improving operations and operational efficiency through enhanced production and better techno-economic performances, better utilization of raw materials and enhancing revenue generation through other means, he said.

Executives from different units have been grouped into cross-functional teams and tasked to formulate strategies to improve the techno-economic parameters and other cost-related aspects across the organization, he added. According to its website, SAIL has five integrated steel plants -- Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha, Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand, and Durgapur Steel Plant and IISCO Steel Plant in West Bengal.

It also has three special steel plants, a ferroalloy plant, a subsidiary, and several other units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Three perfect rounds highlight of day one of skeet qualifiers

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan of Uttar Pradesh, India international Smit Singh of ONGC and Gurjot Singh of Punjab shot three perfect rounds on day one of skeet shooting qualifiers of the National Shotgun Championships here on Wednesday. Mairaj...

Country facing terrorism but entire population of J-K cannot be confined: Azad to SC

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that he accepts the country is facing the problem of terrorism but it does not mean that the government can paralyse the lives of 7 million people of Jammu and Kashmir by ...

U.S. third-quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.1%

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, amid a stronger pace of inventory accumulation and a less steep decline in business investment. Gross domestic product increased at a 2...

Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star Alisha Wainwright

It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers. The 27-year-old star stepped out on Monday afternoon for some work in Los Angele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019