International Development News
Development News Edition

Axis Bank betting big on Fastags

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:16 IST
Axis Bank betting big on Fastags
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a sign of competition on bagging the Fastag-related business hotting up among lenders, Axis Bank has made the tags free for vehicle-owners for the first few months. A lender gets 1.5 percent of a transaction/toll amount as a fee if it has set up the chip-reader at the toll plaza and around 1 percent if the vehicle is on-boarded by it.

Sensing the opportunity, as the electronic toll collection become mandatory from December 1 across the national highways, nearly two dozen banks are vying to cash in on the opportunity. To make it attractive, the government is incentivizing it with 2.5 percent cash back and penalty of making the driver pay double the toll amount if paid in cash.

Rival Kotak Mahindra Bank has also announced free tags till December 1 with a similar limited period offer, an official statement said, while an HDFC Bank official said the lender has waived off the processing charges of Rs 100 till December 31. There is a standard security deposit for every tag as per the vehicle size.

A senior Axis Bank official said the bank spends up to Rs 100 for onboarding a customer, including the cost of the tag, courier charges, etc, which will be borne by the bank till the offer continues. "We want to be the payments partner of choice, and we will also look at it to get new business by way of account openings," Axis Bank executive director Rajiv Anand told PTI.

At present, the bank has installed chip-readers at over 60 toll plazas out of the 500-plus, and a million tags out of the 9.5 million in use, making it the fourth-biggest player. Efforts are on to acquire more toll plazas, the official said. About the sales target, Anand declined to give a number but said it wants to be the leader in the segment which is currently dominated by ICICI Bank having entered the space long back.

He said corporates banking with Axis Bank, the salary account customers having vehicles and auto loan customers will be the first target for the product, which is like a prepaid wallet that can be linked to a bank account. Anand said there can be multiple uses of the tags, pointing out to parking at facilities like airports and refueling. The bank is already carrying out a pilot using the tags at the Bengaluru airport for swift entry-exits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, will be 18th CM of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post. Thackeray would be taking ...

Kenyan government report proposes more posts to tackle election violence

Kenya should create more senior political posts including that of prime minister and increase payments to regional governments to try to end cyclical election violence, a government report said on Wednesday.The report, which also recommende...

Nobel winner Mahfouz lives on in Cairo's alleyways

The legacy of Islamic Cairos most famous son Naguib Mahfouz lives on in its winding lanes more than three decades after he became the only Arab to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. A mosaic of the bespectacled author overlooks a market te...

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019