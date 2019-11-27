International Development News
EESL, SDMC ink pact to develop charging infra for e-vehicles

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:36 IST
State-owned EESL and civic body SDMC on Wednesday signed an agreement to develop charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in South Delhi Municipal Corporation Area. The country is moving in the right direction to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity by 2022, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said at the event.

"India has embarked upon a very ambitious e-mobility plan, in which the government plays a pivotal role in enabling e-mobility. The installation of public charging stations (PCS) would help in taking considerable strides in the creation of a sustainable EV ecosystem in the states across India. It's a great stride by SDMC and EESL to come together for harnessing synergies and opportunities in this broader effort," he said. The MoU was signed here in presence of Singh, EESL MD Saurabh Kumar, Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Municipal Commissioner of SDMC Gyanesh Bharti, among other government officials.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited MD said that under the MoU, EESL will install around 75 charging stations at different locations of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) area. "In the first phase, the EV charging station will be installed in 18 locations within 6 months from the effective date, selected through a joint survey by both parties," he said, adding the tariff has been kept at Rs 4 per unit.

"It is pivotal to establish a thriving public charging infrastructure to increase EV adoption and enhance consumer convenience. I strongly believe that a supporting infrastructure will surely enhance consumer confidence in electric vehicles in Delhi," Baijal said. With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air providing several health beneﬁts to the public.

For charging e-cars, to date, 300 AC and 170 DC captive chargers have been commissioned. EESL also said that about 65 public charging stations have also been installed in the area of NDMC with which it had signed an MoU earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian...

65 Indians taken hostage in various countries during 2017-19: Govt to LS

As many as 65 Indians were taken hostage in various countries during the period 2017-19, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lower House, Minister of State for External Affairs V Mural...

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief

Gobind Singh Longowal was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. He will head the apex gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being ele...

1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt data

A total of 1025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data. The number of transgressions by Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017...
