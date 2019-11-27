International Development News
Opposition parties attack Centre in debate on economic slowdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:47 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a heated debate on the current economic scenario with opposition parties taking on the government on a range of issues, including disinvestment of PSUs, demonetisation and unemployment, and demanding an "SPG" for data protection. Participating in a short-term discussion on the economic situation in the country, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was important for the government to acknowledge the reality that for the last eight quarters GDP growth has declined.

Asserting that the consumption and investment engine was stuck, he stressed that an economy growing at 5 per cent was not acceptable in India. Referring to demonetisation, Ramesh said the country is witnessing prolonged effects of a decision taken on November 8, 2016, which was called "a political masterstroke" but the economy had to pay a heavy price for it.

He said the haste with which Goods and Services Tax (GST) was pushed through has created many problems for small and medium enterprises. The Congress leader said he cannot support the "panic privatisation" of public sector undertakings (PSUs) by the government, saying it may yield short-term revenues but in the medium and long terms will have detrimental effects on the economy.

Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP said the apprehensions expressed by the Opposition were governed more by an anti-Modi sentiment than factual submission. "Yes I agree, the slowdown is there, the weather is not good, in rough weather, what we are doing, the best possible capability by which our finance minister is trying to do," Trivedi observed.

To counter the charge of the government being pro-rich, he pointed towards Jan Dhan Yojana, describing it as the biggest financial inclusion initiative. Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD took a swipe at the government, saying there was a need for an SPG (special protection group) for data as well.

"We need SPG for data protection in this regime. First they deny, then they say who leaked it...it is important to acknowledge," Jha said, referring to the elite security force that guards the prime minister. K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) said it was ridiculous that members from the treasury benches were making rhetorical statements on the economy when it was facing a serious crisis.

He claimed that unemployment was at an all-time high and about one crore jobs were lost last year. Satish Chandra Misra of the BSP raised doubts over the figures provided by the government. He said the government should reduce its extravagance and cut down on expenses.

He also raised the issues of PSU stake sale and merger of banks. He demanded that the amount of money being spent by the government towards advertisements in the media be made public, and claimed that there was no discussion on economy in the media.

Sanjay Singh of the AAP opposed the disinvestment of public sector undertakings and highlighted the slump in the country's automobile sector. He alleged that select businessmen were being favoured by the government and it should change this policy. Majeed Memon of the NCP claimed that there was an atmosphere of "systemic mistrust" in the country.

Binoy Viswam of the CPI said the country's economy is in a very bad state and alleged that a government which was pro-super rich cannot solve this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Justice Department asks court to block ex-White House lawyer ruling

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday asked an appeals court to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to lawmakers as part of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. ...

Turkey not backing down in NATO defence plans dispute - source

Ankara will resist efforts by its NATO allies to persuade it to back an alliance defence plan for the Baltics and Poland until its demands are met over a plan for Turkeys defence, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Wednesday. Reuters repor...

CORRECTED-U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing afte...

SC declines urgent hearing to PIL accusing Shiv Sena of breach of trust

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea accusing Shiv Sena of committing breach of trust by aligning with NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde refused t...
