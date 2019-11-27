International Development News
Development News Edition

Khushhal Kaushik recognized as much needed harbinger powering the future of cybersecurity industry in India

Through the Digital India campaign, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages new technological thinking. India has always been a tail-ender when it comes to cybersecurity, globally.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:01 IST
Khushhal Kaushik recognized as much needed harbinger powering the future of cybersecurity industry in India
Khushhal Kaushik. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/Digpu): Through the Digital India campaign, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages new technological thinking. India has always been a tail-ender when it comes to cybersecurity, globally. The number one target of cybercriminals, India ranks 15th in terms of cybersecurity according to recent estimates. The availability of cheap, insecure devices, burgeoning piracy industry and lack of awareness are some of the biggest reasons for lousy cybersecurity protocols in the nation.

But India is not hopeless when it comes to cybersecurity. Individualistic measures by Indian cybersecurity experts are being noticed on the global platform by experts. Samuel Bocetta, a veteran US Navy cyber defence analyst, appreciated Khushhal Kaushik, a globally renowned figure in cybersecurity domain and founder of Lisianthus Tech Pvt. Ltd. on his efforts in bringing India to the global cybersecurity superpower table.

The future of India and cybersecurity: "One key player who is working hard to put a new "Digital India" on the map is Khushhal Kaushik. An ethical hacker, it's partly his passion to turn the perception of India as a cybersecurity liability around, that is moving the cybersecurity technology sector in the country forward," writes Samuel, in his special column on cybersecurity superpowers in The Pioneer. Referring Khushhal as the future of Indian cybersecurity industry, Samuel has quoted Khushhal several times for his recommendations and insights in the field of cybersecurity.

Being referred by a global figure doesn't come as a surprise at a time when Khushhal is being invited to global universities for guest lectures and is the first Indian to be published in UNESCO's annual magazine on cybersecurity. Khushhal has been working strategically to shed off the perception of India when it comes to cybersecurity. Being the first ethical hacker to be acknowledged and published in UNESCO's annual magazine, he insisted on including his nationality in the magazine on publication.

On the professional front, he is a staunch proponent of public-private partnership for dealing with growing cybersecurity threats. He believes that the Indian government should work with local cybersecurity experts instead of giving preference to foreign firms. At the same time, he is all for introducing effective measures at the grass-root level, the first of which he believes should be introducing cybersecurity as a subject in the school curriculum.

If India must become a cybersecurity superpower, the time is ripe for listening to experts such as Khushhal Kaushik. He has been quite active in promoting cybersecurity awareness among smartphone users and the general public in recent years. "One of the biggest misconceptions people have is that their data is secure irrespective of the device they use. People think that when they are using a Chinese mobile, they are safe. I want to tell them that if you are using a foreign-made handset, there are high chances that your data is being transmitted to the source country without your consent," said Kaushal.

"As Chinese smartphone makers do not have data centres in India, they are not bound to keep your data in your country, posing a significant threat not only to your personal data but to the security of the nation," he added. He also requests celebrities not to engage in the promotion and advertising of Chinese gadgets without any safety and data privacy assurance from the smartphone markets.

In the long term, such engagements would harm the image of a public figure, if such devices are transmitting information out of the country. Another area of concern, he believes, is the penetration of free, public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. He suggests that a person should never use such networks to access their bank accounts or other critical information, online. As such hotspots score poorly when it comes to security measures.

Mostly, such networks and hotspots are unsecured, which make them an easy target for hackers and cybercriminals. There are several ways a person can take control of critical information and use it against someone's will, without being traced for a long time. It is time that the government should pay heed to the concerns of such experts who are recognized globally for their efforts if India wants to become a global cybersecurity superpower. Without active partnership and collaboration, the dream of a cyber-secure nation cannot be fulfilled. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of former President Donald Trumps National Security Adviser Michael Flynn but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing afte...

No place for 'disloyal' Moreno in Spanish coaching team, says Enrique

Madrid, Nov 27 AFP Spains returning coach Luis Enrique described his predecessor Robert Moreno as disloyal on Wednesday and confirmed he will not be part of his coaching team for Euro 2020. Moreno was removed as coach last week to make way ...

You need actors, not heroes in films today, says Prosenjit Chatterjee

Noted Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee believes there is a need for good actors who can pull off different characters on screen and the concept of heroes has started becoming irrelevant. Delivering his masterclass, titled Nuances of Actin...

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

CERT-In, Indias cybersecurity agency on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the OnePlus security breach which was detected late last week by the Chinese companys security team. In its advisory with a medium severity rating, the agency reve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019