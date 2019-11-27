Rs 2,000 crore being spent for revamp of Pragati Maidan: Goyal

The government has planned a revamp of Pragati Maidan and Rs 2,000 crore is being spent for the purpose, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. "We have in this government planned a massive revamp of Pragati Maidan and Rs 2,000 crore is being spent (for the purpose)," the minister said.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 39th India International Trade Fair 2019. The trade fair this year saw the footfall of around 5 lakh visitors and the minister hoped that after the revamp of Pragati Maidan to be completed next year, it will see more than 10 lakh visitors who will be able to not only buy the unique products from different parts of the country and the world but also have a complete experience of the city of Delhi.

He said trade helps build relationships and also in catalysing investments. It shows to the world the potential that India offers, a market of 1.3 billion people that businesses would like to tap and engage with, added Goyal.

