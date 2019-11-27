Lebanon petrol stations announce nationwide strike Thursday -NNA
Lebanon's petrol stations union called for an open-ended strike to begin nationwide on Thursday, state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday, quoting a statement from the group.
The union said it was striking as a result of losses incurred from the increasingly expensive black market for dollars, on which it relies to import fuel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
