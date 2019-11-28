ICONS Infocom launches Nuance AI-Powered Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ICONS Infocom announced the launch of Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 in the Indian market, the latest locally installed version of speech recognition solution. Through deep learning technology and sophisticated acoustic models, Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 puts Nuance's leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology in the hands of busy clinicians in independent practices.

Increased documentation efficiency allows for more time with patients, improved quality to better inform care teams and staff, decreased turnaround time and increased cost savings. Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 is an easy-to-install, easy-to-use documentation solution that enables enhanced clinician productivity though quick creation of accurate patient notes to help keep pace with patient loads.

DMPE 4.2 offers contextual guidance and productivity tips tailored to clinician usage that helps accelerate proficiency and discover advanced features. "The accuracy of the product straight out of the box is phenomenal, it's faster more accurate than the previous version 3.2. DMPE 4.2 is based on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Technology which makes it the most accurate product ever," said Manish R Goenka, Country Head of ICONS Infocom P.Ltd.

"Used by hundreds of hospitals and a couple of 1000s clinicians in India, our AI-powered solutions capture 300 million patient stories each year. We help unburden clinicians, radiologists, pathologists, MROs and care teams with efficient new ways to capture clinical information, creating discharge summary, applying real-time intelligence for better decision making across the continuum of care," he added. The latest version of Dragon Medical Practice Edition also delivers:

*Greater mobility - Compatibility with Windows 10 touchscreen devices provides clinicians with the ability to document on-the-go. *Enhanced usability - The newly designed DragonBar provides easy access to popular capabilities and automatically collapses when not in use freeing up screen space.

*Powerful voice capabilities - Clinicians can use simple voice commands to interact with select web-based applications and websites, generate text within applications and EHR textbox fields, or use the Dragon dictation box to compose content. *User Login & Password: Every user gets a unique user login ID and Password so it can restrict un-authorised usage or accidental usage by others.

Availability DMPE 4.2 is available immediately and ICONS Infocom will be running a special launch offer for a limited period of time. Having distributed the previous version of the software to Hundreds of clinicians Pan-India and supporting them with our extensive online/onsite support team and are committed to helping hospitals, diagnostic centres provide their best patient care.

