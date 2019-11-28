International Development News
Development News Edition

ICONS Infocom launches Nuance AI-Powered Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 in India

ICONS Infocom announced the launch of Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 in the Indian market, the latest locally installed version of speech recognition solution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:19 IST
ICONS Infocom launches Nuance AI-Powered Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 in India
ICONS Infocom logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ICONS Infocom announced the launch of Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 in the Indian market, the latest locally installed version of speech recognition solution. Through deep learning technology and sophisticated acoustic models, Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 puts Nuance's leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology in the hands of busy clinicians in independent practices.

Increased documentation efficiency allows for more time with patients, improved quality to better inform care teams and staff, decreased turnaround time and increased cost savings. Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4.2 is an easy-to-install, easy-to-use documentation solution that enables enhanced clinician productivity though quick creation of accurate patient notes to help keep pace with patient loads.

DMPE 4.2 offers contextual guidance and productivity tips tailored to clinician usage that helps accelerate proficiency and discover advanced features. "The accuracy of the product straight out of the box is phenomenal, it's faster more accurate than the previous version 3.2. DMPE 4.2 is based on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Technology which makes it the most accurate product ever," said Manish R Goenka, Country Head of ICONS Infocom P.Ltd.

"Used by hundreds of hospitals and a couple of 1000s clinicians in India, our AI-powered solutions capture 300 million patient stories each year. We help unburden clinicians, radiologists, pathologists, MROs and care teams with efficient new ways to capture clinical information, creating discharge summary, applying real-time intelligence for better decision making across the continuum of care," he added. The latest version of Dragon Medical Practice Edition also delivers:

*Greater mobility - Compatibility with Windows 10 touchscreen devices provides clinicians with the ability to document on-the-go. *Enhanced usability - The newly designed DragonBar provides easy access to popular capabilities and automatically collapses when not in use freeing up screen space.

*Powerful voice capabilities - Clinicians can use simple voice commands to interact with select web-based applications and websites, generate text within applications and EHR textbox fields, or use the Dragon dictation box to compose content. *User Login & Password: Every user gets a unique user login ID and Password so it can restrict un-authorised usage or accidental usage by others.

Availability DMPE 4.2 is available immediately and ICONS Infocom will be running a special launch offer for a limited period of time. Having distributed the previous version of the software to Hundreds of clinicians Pan-India and supporting them with our extensive online/onsite support team and are committed to helping hospitals, diagnostic centres provide their best patient care.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Not taking oath today, says Ajit Pawar; 6 leaders form Sena, Congress, NCP to take oath

NCP leader Ajit Pawar will not be sworn-in as a member of Uddhav Thackeray government today evening. Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting here, Pawar said that the NCP has yet to make a decision in this regard.I am not taking oat...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Canadian Latifi replaces Kubica at Williams for 2020

Canadian Nicholas Latifi said his dream had come true after Williams announced on Thursday he would be making his Formula One debut in 2020 as Robert Kubicas replacement. The 24-year-old, who is second in the Formula Two feeder series with ...

Blogger tests Singapore's fake news law by rebuffing correction order

A blogger said on Thursday he would not comply with a Singapore government order to correct a Facebook post in the first test of the city-states new fake news law. Singapores home ministry said the post on the Facebook page of a blog called...

Labour inspectors, Hawks shocked to see conditions during factories raid

The Department of Employment and Labour, in conjunction with Home Affairs Immigration Officers, and the Hawks, on Wednesday raided two factories in Johannesburg, which were suspected of flouting labor laws.According to the Department of Emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019