International Development News
Development News Edition

East Libyan forces launch air strikes near southwest oil fields

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:28 IST
East Libyan forces launch air strikes near southwest oil fields
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

East Libya based forces said they had launched airstrikes near oilfields in the southwest of the country early on Thursday, after fighting in the area shut down one of two major fields. The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Wednesday it had driven rival factions from the 70,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) El Feel oilfield after carrying out airstrikes, leading to production being halted.

The fighting reignited a conflict for control of large oilfields in southwestern Libya between competing for military alliances that are also battling on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli. On Thursday, Mi-35 attack helicopters had targeted Chadian opposition forces preparing to attack Sharara oilfield, Libya's biggest field, an LNA military official said.

The claim could not be independently confirmed. Both sides in Libya's conflict frequently accuse the other of depending on African mercenaries. LNA forces also shelled rival groups aligned with the internationally recognized government in Tripoli at an agricultural project near El Feel oilfield, the military official said.

The forces aligned with Tripoli had taken control of El Feel for several hours on Wednesday before being driven back. Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in Tripoli and the east. Haftar controls most of Libya's oil fields and facilities but oil revenues are controlled by the central bank in Tripoli.

Libya's oil production has been repeatedly disrupted over the past five years by conflict and blockades, but recently it has been relatively stable at about 1.25 million bpd. Earlier this week, engineers at Sharara said the field production was stable at about 280,000-300,000 barrels per day (bpd), and security within the field was good.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Supriya Sule remembers Balasaheb, his wife ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray geared up to be sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said she misses both Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife and their role in her life will alwa...

CORRECTED-Hungary charges Ukrainian captain over deadly boat collision on Danube river

Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner which sank another boat in May with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster which killed 27 people....

Sania set for return at Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday confirmed that she will be back to competitive tennis at Hobart International in January 2020, two years after taking a maternity break. The 33-year-old, who last played at China Open in October 201...

Design Cafe Launches Bangalore's Largest Home Interiors Experience Center

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirDesign Cafe, an award-winning home interior brand announced the launch of its second Experiential Center EC in Bangalore located at the Ascendas Park Square Mall, Whitefield. Spread over 5,000 Sq. ft, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019