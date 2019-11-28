Design Cafe Launches Bangalore's Largest Home Interiors Experience Center

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Design Cafe, an award-winning home interior brand announced the launch of its second Experiential Center (EC) in Bangalore located at the Ascendas Park Square Mall, Whitefield. Spread over 5,000 Sq. ft, the state-of-the-art studio showcases some of the finest and most unique concepts, finishes and designs that will redefine the whole home design experience, for customers in Bangalore. The company’s latest experience center boasts of 7 kitchens & 7 living space concepts in addition to a tech enabled 2-bedroom-hall-kitchen model flat.

This is Design Cafe's third experience center in the country with a 15,000 Sq. ft. studio launched earlier this year in Mumbai. Unlike any other experience center for home interiors, the Whitefield center was conceptualized post a comprehensive study of the potentially large customer base within the area and offers 50% more space saving solutions & innovations in Bangalore. The company is also leveraging the use of Virtual Reality (VR) devices to give customers a complete 360-degree experience of what their dream home will eventually look like. Having designed and built almost 5000 homes across the country, Design Cafe aims to democratize design and provide absolute quality to the average home buyer, at any and every budget.

Whitefield is emerging as one of the strongest residential hotspots in the city. In the last few years, the area has emerged as an IT hub with large corporate spaces being occupied by reputed organizations as well as start-ups. Due to these reasons, Whitefield has gained prominence from an investment perspective.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Gita Ramanan, CEO & Co-founder of Design Cafe said, “As the home interiors market evolves, democratized and personalized designs are playing a pivotal role in fulfilling the needs of the customers. At Design Cafe, we are committed to identifying and understanding the specific details of our customers across segments and provide them with a personalized home interiors design experience like never before. Our latest experiential center in Whitefield is built on this very philosophy and guarantees the best home interiors experience in Bangalore.“

Mr. Shezaan Bhojani, CEO & Co-founder of Design Cafe further added, “In FY’19, almost 30% of our total completed projects were in the Whitefield area. We are very excited for the launch of this experience center as it will not only set a benchmark for home interior solutions in the city but also move us closer to residents of Whitefield.”

Bangalore is a very strong market for home interiors in India today. Design Cafe is known for its innovative space maximization solutions and multi-functional designs. To fulfill the projects for their customers, Design Cafe has a 35000 Sq. ft. factory located on the outskirts of South Bangalore which consists of around 400 blue collared workforce and multiple quality checks.

About Design Cafe Design Cafe was founded in October 2015, by award-winning architects & designers Gita Ramanan and Shezaan Bhojani, who together bring more than two decades of national and international design experience to the table. With the vision of democratizing Design, they have been the first in the business to vertically integrate with their own designers, workforce and a 35000 Sq. ft. factory in Bangalore, manufacturing all their products.

