International Development News
Development News Edition

Reliance denies selling news media biz to Times Group, says reports false, baseless

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:44 IST
Reliance denies selling news media biz to Times Group, says reports false, baseless
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Thursday denied reports of selling its news media business to Times Group. Bloomberg early on Thursday reported that Ambani "is in talks to sell his news media assets to India's Times Group, as Asia's richest man plans to unload a business that's been losing money".

"Reliance Industries firmly denies (the) story. The story is baseless and false," a company spokesperson said. The report had quoted people familiar with the matter to say that Bennett Coleman & Co, the publisher of the Times of India, is looking to hire advisers for due diligence on the news properties of Ambani's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Bennett Coleman's spokesperson couldn't be immediately reached for comments. Reliance had in 2014 bought Network18, which owns and operates 56 local channels spanning news and entertainment, for up to Rs 4,000 crore.

Network18 owns TV channels (including CNBCTV18, CNN-IBN, CNN Awaz), websites (firstpost.com, moneycontrol.com), magazines (including the license for Forbes India), entertainment channel (Colors and MTV) among other businesses. Unlisted Bennett Coleman, also known as the Times Group, already has two news channels -- Times Now (for general news) and ET Now (the business news channel) which compete with Network18's general news channel News18 and business news channel CNBCTV18.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd - the BSE-listed firm that houses the news channels - has a market cap of about Rs 4,100 crore. Promoters hold 60.40 percent interest in the company which had in the July-September quarter reported a net loss of Rs 1.03 crore. It had a profit of Rs 8.5 crore in 2018-19 fiscal. Last month, Reliance in its consolidated earnings statement for the July-September quarter reported a Rs 47 crore pre-tax profit from its media business on a revenue of Rs 1,174 crore.

"Robust 43 percent growth in subscription income post-implementation of new tariff order (NTO) was offset by a weak advertising environment," it had said. "News portfolio solidified its leadership with a 10.9 percent viewership share. Broad-based cost optimizations led to Entertainment Business-as-usual (BAU) margins rising to 12.9 percent, vs 9.9 percent in 2Q FY19."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's top court grants temporary extension to army chief's term

Pakistans top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the countrys army head General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure.We leave this matter to parliament to make law rega...

Policies, programmes that brought us success, don't change them before Olympics: Jaspal Rana

Indias junior team pistol coach Jaspal Rana feels the national shooting federation will be better off not tinkering with the existing policies and programmes that brought the country a record 15 Olympic quotas. The likes of Manu Bhakar, Chi...

'New lab grown bacteria consume carbon dioxide'

Researchers have engineered a new bacterial strain that consumes carbon dioxide for energy instead of complex organic compounds, an advance that may lead to future projects to lower atmospheric levels of the greenhouse gas using microbes. T...

Turkey: 2 soldiers killed in mortar fire from Syria

Ankara, Nov 28 AP A mortar attack targeting a Turkish military post near the border with Syria has killed two soldiers, Turkeys defense ministry said Thursday. The ministry said Turkish artillery units immediately returned fire across the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019