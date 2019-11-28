Global Gender Summit 2019 – Financial institutions urged to offer low rates loan

The 2019 Global Gender Summit commenced on Monday, November 25 in Rwanda's capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action. The African entrepreneurs who were present at the Summit summoned the financial institutions to grant them loans at reduced rates to finance their projects.

"When we talk about financing for women, there is a lot of frustration with what we are being offered," said Francine Munyaneza, co-founder of Munyax Eco Rwanda, a solar energy company. "Efforts are being made, but this should not be conceived as a privilege for us. It's just a matter of justice because we create jobs and we develop our countries."

"We would like to have loans at reduced rates. Interest rates are still a problem. So, we can not be internationally competitive," she added at a session titled "Entrepreneurship: An Overview of Different Funding Mechanisms Available to Support Women Entrepreneurs in Africa."

"We ask you to trust us. The AFAWA initiative will enable women to access funding and assistance. We know that women's businesses are good business. So, we are ready to go and we invite you to get involved," Benard Chitunga responded. The AFAWA initiative is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2020 across the continent.

"It's clear that we need to work better together and there are synergies that we can build on. Women have different needs. They have things in common, but there are nuances too. I will do my best to be more pro-active and close to women entrepreneurs," said Anne-Marie Levesque. "We must always listen and involve all partners in all projects," said Sabine Soetens. It is our responsibility to work together.