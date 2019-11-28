International Development News
Development News Edition

Investor wealth up Rs 1.87 lakh crore in two-day market rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:17 IST
Investor wealth up Rs 1.87 lakh crore in two-day market rally
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Investor wealth rose Rs 1.87 lakh crore in a two-day market rally, where the benchmark indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday. At the close of trade, market capitalization (m-cap) of the BSE-listed companies went up by Rs 1,87,370.56 crore to Rs 1,55,57,484.15 crore in two days on the BSE.

Extending its record-setting streak for the second session, the Sensex gained 308.87 points in two days. During the day on Thursday, the index scaled its record peak of 41,163.79. The highlight in the market on Thursday was Reliance Industries that became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10-lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price.

At the market close, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalization (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10,01,555.42 crore on the BSE. "Market stayed positive despite expiry-led volatility and the announcement of GDP (gross domestic product) data tomorrow (Friday) as investors got a sense that increasing global liquidity will provide support in every consolidation. Factors like benign oil prices and fall in yields signal that the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will continue to maintain its accommodative stance until the economy enters a revival path.

"Additionally, the government's efforts to maintain the fiscal prudence and stimulus measures may help to extend the breadth of the rally," according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Among the 30-share component, 17 scrips closed with gains led by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Tata Steel.

On the BSE, 1,283 companies advanced, while 1,201 declined and 196 remained unchanged. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.97 percent and 0.45 percent higher, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: TMC clean sweeps by-polls, wins all 3 Assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Thursday won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the by-poll had been held on November 25. The seats where the by-poll took place were Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.Bimalendu Sinha Roy of T...

DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited DIAL has paid total leasing fees of Rs 16,700 crore to the Airports Authority of India AAI between 2006-07 and 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thur...

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

The retail portion of Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals 10.2 billion, lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5 stake,...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centers in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said. Violence and unrest have severely hampered efforts to contain the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019