3 industry bodies submit proposal for seamless broadband services via public wifi hotspots

Industry associations COAI, ISPAI and VNOAI have submitted a joint proposal to the telecom department for providing seamless and interoperable internet and broadband services through public wifi hotspots, Parliament was informed on Thursday. "These services are proposed to be provided through a common platform to be owned and operated by them," Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The proposal envisaged interoperability between all the telecom service providers/ Internet Service Providers /virtual network operators through wifi roaming between players, he said. "Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) and Virtual Network Operators Association of India (VNOAI) have submitted a joint proposal for consideration to Department of Telecommunications for providing seamless and interoperable internet and broadband services through public wifi hotspots," Dhotre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)