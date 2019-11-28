International Development News
Development News Edition

3 industry bodies submit proposal for seamless broadband services via public wifi hotspots

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:31 IST
3 industry bodies submit proposal for seamless broadband services via public wifi hotspots

Industry associations COAI, ISPAI and VNOAI have submitted a joint proposal to the telecom department for providing seamless and interoperable internet and broadband services through public wifi hotspots, Parliament was informed on Thursday. "These services are proposed to be provided through a common platform to be owned and operated by them," Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The proposal envisaged interoperability between all the telecom service providers/ Internet Service Providers /virtual network operators through wifi roaming between players, he said. "Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) and Virtual Network Operators Association of India (VNOAI) have submitted a joint proposal for consideration to Department of Telecommunications for providing seamless and interoperable internet and broadband services through public wifi hotspots," Dhotre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi exempts govt from making open offer to Canara Bank's shareholders

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday exempted the government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Canara Bank following the proposed equity infusion that would hike its stake in the lender by 7.9 percent. The directive comes after...

Hong Kong loses lustre for luxury brands as mainland China shines - Bain

Luxury brands are likely to retreat from Hong Kong as the city is wracked by protests at a time when wealthy Chinese shoppers are staying on the mainland, consultancy Bain said on Thursday, highlighting a shift that is reshaping the global ...

Ker Film Producers Assn bans actor Shane Nigam for

Malayalam film producers on Thursday decided to ban Shane Nigam from all their movies alleging that producers of two films could not complete their projects due to the actors non-cooperation. Leveling serious allegations against some young ...

CORRECTED-High-level advisory group recommends EU push for global carbon pricing

A high-level advisory group to the European Commission has recommended that the incoming executive should push for a global carbon pricing system to speed up progress towards net-zero emissions by mid-century. The European Unions new execut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019