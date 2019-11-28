International Development News
Development News Edition

India reaches electricity generation capacity of 365 GW: Power Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:28 IST
India reaches electricity generation capacity of 365 GW: Power Minister

India's installed power generation capacity has reached 364.9 gigawatts, which is sufficient to meet the country's electric demand, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Besides, the peak as well as energy requirement deficit was less than one per cent during the first seven months of 2019-20, Minister of States for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"As on 31.10.2019, the installed generation capacity in the country is around 3,64,960 megawatt (MW), which is sufficient to meet the electricity demand in the country. It may be seen that the gap between demand and supply of power during the current year 2019-20 (up to October 2019) both in terms of energy and peak is less than 1 per cent," he said. This gap, Singh said, is generally on account of factors other than inadequacy of power availability in the country such as constraints in sub-transmission and distribution network, financial constraints of state power utilities to purchase power.

He further said if there is any shortfall in meeting power requirement, distribution companies can also purchase power from power exchanges on a daily basis. "The government is supporting the states/UTs in augmenting and strengthening the intra-state transmission and distribution network through various schemes including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and Integrated Power Development Scheme," the minister said.

The coal supply has also improved, as the coal stock in power plants as on November 21 stood at 23.1 million tonnes (MT) for 14 days as against 12.1 MT for 7 days on the same day last year, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will fulfil obligation to legislate on matter of army chief's appointment: Pakistan AG

Pakistans Attorney General Anwar Mansoor on Thursday said that the government would fulfill the obligation to legislate on the matter of an army chiefs appointment and extension of tenure. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-...

Cowardly acts by militants will not deter govt to reach out to people: JK Chief Secy

Terming the killing of a sarpanch and an officer by militants in south Kashmir as inhumane, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Thursday said such cowardly acts will not deter the efforts of the government in reaching out to the people at...

Darbhanga airport to be named after Vidyapati: Bihar minister

The upcoming airport in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga will be named after legendary Maithili poet Vidyapati and concurrence of the Centre has been received for the same, the state government informed the legislative assembly on Thursday...

Sports News Roundup: Calgary coach Peters apologizes; Kubica replaced and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019