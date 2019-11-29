International Development News
Development News Edition

German central banker pushes back on calls for ECB to fight climate change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 01:05 IST
German central banker pushes back on calls for ECB to fight climate change

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann on Thursday batted back calls for the European Central Bank to take a bigger role in protecting the environment, saying it was up to goverments and not the ECB to fight climate change. "Monetary policy that explicitly pursues environmental goals runs the risk of being overburdened," Weidmann said in Berlin.

"Politicians with democratic legitimacy must decide how society should combat climate change and they must also bear the responsibility this." New ECB president Christine Lagarde has promised to discuss sustainability considerations in the bank's upcoming strategic review.

Activists have also called on the ECB to use its vast purchase power to favour green assets and thus provide firms an incentive to invest in clean technology. The ECB has so far rejected these calls, arguing that its mandate to keep prices stable requires market neutrality, a premise Lagarde has also affirmed.

But the bank also said that its purchases fuelled a rapid growth in issuance as it bought up close to 20% of the eligible green bonds market, so even market neutral purchases were boosting green finance. Weidmann, a frequent critic of the ECB's bond purchases, said the ECB still had a role, for example in understanding the economic impact of climate change since extreme weather events could increase growth and inflation volatility.

He also said that banks, which are supervised by the ECB, must also incorporate climate change into their risk management. Repeating his criticism of the ECB's easy money policy, Weidmann said it risked fuelling bubbles and German house prices are now 15-30 percent overvalued but argued that he did not for now see a dangerous build up of risk in the sector. ($1 = 0.9 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Conservatives complain to UK regulator over Channel 4 climate debate

Britains Conservative Party made a formal complaint to regulators on Thursday after broadcaster Channel 4 said it would not accept any Conservative other than Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a guest in a prime-time debate on the environment...

Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

Libyas National Oil Company said Thursday production had resumed at a key field in the southwest a day after it was interrupted by fighting there. Following the cessation of military activity at the Al-Feel oilfield, production has resumed,...

Sport-Cricketer Stokes and sprinter Asher-Smith win SJA awards

Englands World Cup cricket hero Ben Stokes and world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Sports Journalists Association SJA British Sports Awards on Thursday. Asher-Smith took the top w...

Punjab to invite players to set up life sciences park

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to invite global key players for developing a life sciences park at Mohali for which the department of science, technology, and the environment has kick-started the process. A state-of-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019