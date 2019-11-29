International Development News
Civil Aviation Authority issues Air Operator’s Certificate to Originair

“We are very pleased to receive our Air Operator’s Certificate as this provides a sound foundation for our future and security for our customers,” said Originair’s CEO Robert Inglis.

Civil Aviation Authority issues Air Operator's Certificate to Originair
“We are very pleased to receive our Air Operator’s Certificate as this provides a sound foundation for our future and security for our customers,” said Originair’s CEO Robert Inglis. Image Credit: Wikimedia

This week the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAA) issued a Part 125 Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) to Nelson-based airline Originair.

"We are very pleased to receive our Air Operator's Certificate as this provides a sound foundation for our future and security for our customers," said Originair's CEO Robert Inglis.

"Since 2015 we have operated our services through contracted arrangements with other AOC holders however it's now time to base the next phase of operational development on our own Air Operator's Certificate. Originair will operate its own Jetstream aircraft independently from 29 November 2019."

