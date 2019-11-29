Shares of Future group companies zoom after Amazon-Future Coupon deal

Shares of Future Group companies rallied in early trade on Friday after the CCI approved Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings' proposal to acquire about 49 percent share in Future Coupons. Future Enterprises was trading 18.96 percent up at Rs 26.35 on the BSE.

Future Consumers hit a high of Rs 27.90, up 10.06 percent. It gained as much as 14.79 percent in early trade. Future Retail surged nearly 18.22 percent to Rs 387.90. After shedding some gains, it was trading 13.61 percent up at Rs 372.75.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions rose 5.45 percent to Rs 428.45. Later, it was trading at Rs 413.35, up 1.74 percent. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings' proposal to acquire about 49 percent share in Future Coupons.

"The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by the acquirer (Amazon) of approximately 49 percent of the voting and non-voting equity shares of the target (Future Coupons Ltd)," a statement said. A detailed order of the CCI will follow, it added.

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings is a direct subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc (ACI) and belongs to the Amazon group. ACI is the ultimate parent entity of the Amazon group, as per the statement.

