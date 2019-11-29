Apex Professional University Holds State Level Workshop on 70th Constitution Day in Collaboration With District Legal Authorities

The 70th Constitution Day was celebrated at School of Law and Juridical Sciences, Apex Professional University, Pasighat, as a one-day state-level workshop recently. In this programme the esteemed guests who joined for celebrating this event were - Jaweplu Chai, District & Sessions Judge, Pasighat; Ms. Mary Kamsi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pasighat; Advocate Denzing Sonowal; Advocate Sanjoy Taye; Prof. (Maj.) Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Apex Professional University; Professor (Dr.) Rajesh Arora, CEO- Apex Foundation; Dr. Baharul Islam, Head - School of Law and Juridical Sciences and the faculty members and students.

The inaugural address was delivered by Ms. Jaweplu Chai, District & Sessions Judge, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. She delivered a brief note on the Preamble and paid homage to the Constitution of India. After that, Ms. Mary Kamsi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, addressed the students of the School of Law and Juridical Sciences, with a brief talk on the Constitution of India and its features.

Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Arora, CEO- Apex Foundation, delivered a much valuable message to all the members present in the workshop regarding punctuality, discipline and abiding power which the Constitution of India requires from its people. He also said that no one can harm one's rights if one does his duties correctly.

Advocate Sanjoy Taye took over the first technical session of the workshop and delivered a talk on the topic- 'Basic features of the Constitution of India'. Adv. Taye spoke about the various diversified features of the Constitution. He highlighted the points regarding the framing of the Constitution of India and the various nooks in preparing the draft Constitution. He enlightened the students with many important points and case laws that are related to the basic features. Adv. Taye also highlighted the important points like the rigidity of the basic structure and so on.

Advocate Denzing Sonowal took over the second technical session of the workshop and delivered a talk on the topic- 'Preamble of the Constitution'. He spoke about the framing of the Constitution and spoke about the Drafting Committee. Adv. Sonowal marked out the various case laws regarding the character of the Preamble. He said that the Constitution of India is not a document, but it is a living organism which is alive at every moment. Whenever the situation of the country changes, it changes too.

The third technical session was headed over by Prof. (Major) Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Apex Professional University. His talk was on the topic - 'Fundamental Duties'. Prof. Kumar delivered his talk on the various duties which are incorporated in the Constitution of India. He rightly stated that along with the Fundamental Rights which every individual enjoys, there are certain responsibilities for the people in the form of Fundamental Duties.

With these, the one-day program ended with a positive note.

