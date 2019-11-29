International Development News
Development News Edition

Apex Professional University Holds State Level Workshop on 70th Constitution Day in Collaboration With District Legal Authorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:23 IST
Apex Professional University Holds State Level Workshop on 70th Constitution Day in Collaboration With District Legal Authorities
Image Credit: PR Newswire

The 70th Constitution Day was celebrated at School of Law and Juridical Sciences, Apex Professional University, Pasighat, as a one-day state-level workshop recently. In this programme the esteemed guests who joined for celebrating this event were - Jaweplu Chai, District & Sessions Judge, Pasighat; Ms. Mary Kamsi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pasighat; Advocate Denzing Sonowal; Advocate Sanjoy Taye; Prof. (Maj.) Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Apex Professional University; Professor (Dr.) Rajesh Arora, CEO- Apex Foundation; Dr. Baharul Islam, Head - School of Law and Juridical Sciences and the faculty members and students.

The inaugural address was delivered by Ms. Jaweplu Chai, District & Sessions Judge, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. She delivered a brief note on the Preamble and paid homage to the Constitution of India. After that, Ms. Mary Kamsi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, addressed the students of the School of Law and Juridical Sciences, with a brief talk on the Constitution of India and its features.

Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Arora, CEO- Apex Foundation, delivered a much valuable message to all the members present in the workshop regarding punctuality, discipline and abiding power which the Constitution of India requires from its people. He also said that no one can harm one's rights if one does his duties correctly.

Advocate Sanjoy Taye took over the first technical session of the workshop and delivered a talk on the topic- 'Basic features of the Constitution of India'. Adv. Taye spoke about the various diversified features of the Constitution. He highlighted the points regarding the framing of the Constitution of India and the various nooks in preparing the draft Constitution. He enlightened the students with many important points and case laws that are related to the basic features. Adv. Taye also highlighted the important points like the rigidity of the basic structure and so on.

Advocate Denzing Sonowal took over the second technical session of the workshop and delivered a talk on the topic- 'Preamble of the Constitution'. He spoke about the framing of the Constitution and spoke about the Drafting Committee. Adv. Sonowal marked out the various case laws regarding the character of the Preamble. He said that the Constitution of India is not a document, but it is a living organism which is alive at every moment. Whenever the situation of the country changes, it changes too.

The third technical session was headed over by Prof. (Major) Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Apex Professional University. His talk was on the topic - 'Fundamental Duties'. Prof. Kumar delivered his talk on the various duties which are incorporated in the Constitution of India. He rightly stated that along with the Fundamental Rights which every individual enjoys, there are certain responsibilities for the people in the form of Fundamental Duties.

With these, the one-day program ended with a positive note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets in the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilet...

Smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Trans-border smugglers active in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yaba tablets due to a crackdown on cannabis cultivation, a top BSF official said. Inspector General of Border Security Force BSF, Tripura Frontier, Solomon Yash Kumar ...

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens

Asian shares slipped on Friday, knocking a global stock index off its path to hitting an all-time peak as investors turned cautious, fearing a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could torpedo efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019