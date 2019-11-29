Rajesh Exports bags Rs 863 crore order from Germany

Rajesh Exports, the world's largest manufacturer of gold products, said on Friday it has bagged an order worth Rs 863 crore to supply a designer range of jewellery from Germany. The order is to be completed by February 28 next year. The company recently introduced a new range of jewellery designs in international markets.

"The current order is a testimony to the quality of our products and business practices," said Chairman Rajesh Mehta. "We will execute it from our own manufacturing facilities, which are the world's largest," he said in a statement. These facilities have a processing capacity of 250 tonnes of jewellery and gold products per annum.

Rajesh Exports Ltd is a zero debt company with annual sales of Rs 1.75 lakh crore on a consolidated basis in FY19. It processes 35 per cent of gold produced in the world and has a presence across the value chain from gold mining till its own retail brand. With the acquisition of Valcarnbi, the world's largest gold refinery in Switzerland, Rajesh Exports has built up a total capacity to refine 2,400 tonnes of precious metals per annum.

It has a total installed capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes of gold products per annum including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medallions and coins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)