International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajesh Exports bags Rs 863 crore order from Germany

Rajesh Exports, the world's largest manufacturer of gold products, said on Friday it has bagged an order worth Rs 863 crore to supply a designer range of jewellery from Germany.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:11 IST
Rajesh Exports bags Rs 863 crore order from Germany
The company has emerged as the single largest constituent of gold business in the world. Image Credit: ANI

Rajesh Exports, the world's largest manufacturer of gold products, said on Friday it has bagged an order worth Rs 863 crore to supply a designer range of jewellery from Germany. The order is to be completed by February 28 next year. The company recently introduced a new range of jewellery designs in international markets.

"The current order is a testimony to the quality of our products and business practices," said Chairman Rajesh Mehta. "We will execute it from our own manufacturing facilities, which are the world's largest," he said in a statement. These facilities have a processing capacity of 250 tonnes of jewellery and gold products per annum.

Rajesh Exports Ltd is a zero debt company with annual sales of Rs 1.75 lakh crore on a consolidated basis in FY19. It processes 35 per cent of gold produced in the world and has a presence across the value chain from gold mining till its own retail brand. With the acquisition of Valcarnbi, the world's largest gold refinery in Switzerland, Rajesh Exports has built up a total capacity to refine 2,400 tonnes of precious metals per annum.

It has a total installed capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes of gold products per annum including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medallions and coins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray will have to surrender to 10 Janpath for survival: GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said here on Friday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to completely give up his partys ideology and surrender to the Congress party for the survival of his government. Uddhav Thackeray h...

Cornwall leads West Indies to comprehensive nine-wicket win over Afghanistan

Burly off-spinner Rakheem Cornwall returned a career-best 10-wicket match haul to script West Indies comprehensive nine-wicket win over Afghanistan inside three days in the one-off Test, here on Friday. The Caribbeans skittled out Afghanist...

Indian Army uses plastic in road construction in Guwahati

In an initiative of using plastic in road construction, the Indian Armys Military Engineer Services has started a pilot project in Guwahati. The project of using plastic in road building will help to reduce, reuse and recycle waste plastic....

Airbus considering production of hybrid airplane by 2035

Airbus is considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low emission aircraft, its chief executive said.CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to journalists on Thursday evening in comments embargoed for Friday, said that the plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019