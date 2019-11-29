International Development News
A Dynamic Calendar of Events at the Ladies' Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:39 IST
MUMBAI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ladies' Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a premier business and professional women's organization consisting of entrepreneurs, managers, professionals and women from leading business houses. What began in 1966 as a forum for creating socio-economic awareness and encouraging the spirit of enterprise is today, a dynamic organization for the empowerment of women. Through various thoughtful initiatives over half a century, this prestigious institution has strengthened the bulwark of economic progress, social justice and gender equality. Under the able stewardship of its 51st President - Ms. Vanita Bhandari, committees of the wing plan at least four social events each month around relevant topics of interest.

A power packed line up of events in November included a session by eminent real estate lawyer, Mr. Parimal Shroff, entitled 'Where's My Share: Understanding Women's Right to Property' that enlightened women about their property rights and how to protect them. A short film festival - 'Small Stories Big Ideas' showcased critically acclaimed and award-winning films that were not only entertaining but also brought attention to important social issues in our country. Renowned sports physiotherapist, Heath Matthews, conducted an interactive session on the science of fitness and measures to prevent injuries, and emphasized the importance of physical fitness in improving quality of life and preventing illnesses. Concluding the eventful month, the wing also brought together leading women entrepreneurs, Shyamala Gopinath, CA. Sudha G. Bhushan, Sujata Chattopadhyay, Papia Sengupta and Radhika Haribhakti for a panel discussion highlighting the changing regulatory framework in and around Women Independent Directors ("WID") along with the roles and responsibilities, do's and don'ts, liabilities and opportunities.

The committed effort of the leadership of the IMC Ladies' Wing, to ensure a dynamic calendar of relevant events that add value to its members, is apparent in the organizations' busy calendar for December 2019. The spectrum of activities includes a session led by Raghu and Pushpa Palat, authors of historical novel 'The Case that Shook the Empire' who recount their journey as co-authors of the thrilling story of an Indian who fights for the rights of the millions under the British rule. In keeping with the Wing's theme of sustainability and mission of encouraging enterprise, the organization has also planned a visit to the Amul Factory where members can not only witness firsthand the production cycle of products made by the dairy giant but also understand the various measures taken by the organization to preserve ecology. Finally, as committed patrons of creativity and art, a movie screening of the award-winning movie, 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' directed by Peter Webber is sure to delight and provide food for thought.

Bhandari is inspired by Hillary Clinton's famous words, that women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world. She says, "We have an untapped reservoir of half-a-billion people in our country. Let's tap it and see how the very face of India changes. Me: The Change-maker is our mantra for the year. Each one of us can make change happen in our daily actions, at home or at work or wherever we may be. Becoming an entrepreneur is exhilarating, empowering and liberating. At IMC Ladies' Wing, our calendar of events is designed to build a strong community of women, and to celebrate, salute and support women in finding their wings with a little help from the Ladies' Wing."

About Ladies' Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Ladies' Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a premier business and professional women's organization with over 2,200 members, consisting of entrepreneurs, managers, professionals and women from leading business houses. The activities of the Wing inspire, motivate and encourage women to participate in entrepreneurial activities. The Wing invites speakers and organises panel discussions and workshops, educational and industrial visits to give exposure to aspiring entrepreneurs. Times have changed for enterprising women and the Ladies' Wing, one of the most dynamic organizations in Western India, is a true reflection of her changing status in the business world.

