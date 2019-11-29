NTPC's 250 MW unit at Barauni power station becomes operational

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said its 250 mega watt unit at Barauni Thermal Power Station has become operational.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 48,895 MW and 57,356 MW, respectively, a company statement said.

"...250 MW unit of Barauni thermal power station has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation," it said.

