International Development News
Development News Edition

Cut in corporate tax rate was needed to spur investments, boost growth: CEA Subramanian

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:43 IST
Cut in corporate tax rate was needed to spur investments, boost growth: CEA Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said the cut in corporate tax rate was required to boost investments as the virtual cycle that spurs growth in the economy has not been functioning as expected for the last few quarters. For us (India) to achieve the goal of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, and USD 10 trillion by 2030, we need to press the paddle on structural reforms, he said and explained the host of measures that the government has taken in recent times.

Economic survey released in July this year laid out strategic steps for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy with special emphasis on investment as the key driver for the economic development with consumption being the force multiplier, he said. "Investment is important for enhancing productivity in the economy and it is productivity that eventually then improves wages, creates job, enhances exports and then the combination of all these gives the purchasing power in the hands of the consumers which is what manifests as demand.

"The anticipation of demand is what the companies use to make investments and that is how this virtual cycle goes. Over the last few quarters this virtual cycle is not moving as fast as it was when we were growing at 7 per cent plus...," he said at the 'India Economic Forum' Skoch event here. Explaining tax dynamics for corporations, he said corporate tax is first paid by a company and whatever is left as capital gains or dividends, the individuals are then taxed later.

"One of the important things to recognise is that there is double taxation... Which is why, we at the government went ahead and reduced the corporate tax rates," Subramanian said. The government has undertaken a number of measures to arrest growth slowdown. In September, it announced a cut in the corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

It also lowered the tax rate for new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent to attract new foreign direct investments. India's economy grew at 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-20 -- the slowest pace in over six years. The second-quarter GDP number is scheduled to be announced later today.

The Chief Economic Adviser also enlisted host of other initiatives taken by the government to boost overall growth cycle including the enaction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, bringing down the 40-odd laws in labour sector into four broad categories as well as market regulator Sebi's recent guidelines to listed companies to disclose their defaults immediately. He said the disclosure about material and technical defaults by the companies is really important as information is what drives investment and decisions are taken on the basis of that.

Substantiating his point, he said the recent Supreme Court judgement on Essar Steel was very important. Subramanian said the current situation has provided the government an opportunity to try and bring in important structural reforms.

"I am confident that these important structural reforms that we have undertaken will definitely have an impact on investment and thereby on the other parts of the cycle," the CEA said in his concluding remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC PGIMSR first Institute to provide IVF services to ESI beneficiaries

In-vitro Fertilization IVF Fertility Centre at ESIC PGIMSR Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi was inaugurated by DG, ESIC Shri Raj Kumar today.IVF is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems an...

Indonesian gymnast dropped after told 'she's no longer a virgin'

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indonesian female gymnast training for a major sport event has been sent home on grounds she was no longer a virgin, her family said on Friday, a claim rejected by officials...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal sack Emery and name 'invincible' Ljungberg as interim boss

Arsenal have sacked manager Unai Emery after the Premier League clubs worst run in more than a quarter of a century and appointed former player and fans favourite Freddie Ljungberg as interim coach, the Premier League club announced on Frid...

Aizawl face Mohun Bagan in I-League opening match

Two former champions, Aizawl Football Club and Mohun Bagan will square off in the opening match of the 13th edition of the I-League, which has been reduced to a second tier domestic competition this season. The All India Football Federation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019