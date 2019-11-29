International Development News
Development News Edition

RCom shares hit upper circuit for 6th time; gain over 42 pc in 10 sessions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:24 IST
RCom shares hit upper circuit for 6th time; gain over 42 pc in 10 sessions
Image Credit: Flickr

Shares of Reliance Communications hit their upper circuit for the sixth consecutive session on Friday amid reports that Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for the assets of the debt-ridden firm. On BSE, the stock settled 3.85 percent up at 81 paise.

The stock has gained over 42 percent in 10 trading sessions since November 18. The scrip advanced 5.26 percent to Re 1 on the NSE.

The shares have hit the upper price band on the stock exchanges. Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.28 percent up at Rs 442.30 on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden Reliance Communications' telecom assets, including spectrum, mobile towers, and optical fiber, according to an industry source. Along with Bharti Airtel, VFSI Holdings Pte Ltd and UV Asset Reconstruction Company Limited have submitted their bids.

"Bharti Airtel seems to be the highest bidder with bids of around Rs 9,500 crore. However, the final result will be known on Friday after the committee of creditors opens all the bids," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Colombo, Nov 29 AFP Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan. The matches will be the ...

40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised, blame Central notification: Cong leader

Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Lovely alleged on Friday that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies in the national capital will not be regularised due to a notification issued by the the BJP-ruled Centre.The Narendra Modi government g...

India's apparel exports to EU face a duty disadvantage: Irani

India faces competition from countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that enjoy preferential or duty-free access to key markets like the European Union, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.Apparel exports from compe...

Soccer-Abu Dhabi-based consortium agrees to buy Charlton Athletic

Abu Dhabi-based consortium East Street Investments has agreed to buy Charlton Athletic, the second-tier English soccer club announced on Friday. The deal for the South London side founded in 1905 remains subject to approval by the Football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019