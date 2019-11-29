International Development News
Development News Edition

Ujjivan Financial Services shares continue to rally ahead of its subsidiary's IPO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:47 IST
Ujjivan Financial Services shares continue to rally ahead of its subsidiary's IPO

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services continued their rally, rising further by nearly 4 per cent on Friday ahead of its subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's initial public offering through which it plans to raise Rs 750 crore. The scrip jumped 3.45 per cent to close at Rs 338.85 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 5.78 per cent to Rs 346.50.

At the NSE, shares moved up 3.78 per cent to close the day at Rs 340.10. This is the sixth consecutive day of rally for the scrip, in which it has gained over 16 per cent.

On Wednesday, the company announced filing of documents of its subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank for its proposed initial public offering. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is looking to raise Rs 750 crore through an initial public offering, which will see the lender's parent paring its stake to 85 per cent.

The bank has set a price band in the range of Rs 36-37. The issue opens on December 2 and closes on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manipuri man brings new invention in the world of handloom industry

Manipur is known for contributing a great deal to the handloom and handicrafts industry with its distinct cultural aesthetics and traditional fabrics. Realising the rise and potential of the local weavers in the region, a quinquagenarian --...

UPDATE 4-Cricket - Australia's Warner and Labuschagne dominate Pakistan

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne shone in the Adelaide Oval floodlights with back-to-back centuries and an unbroken 294-run stand as Australia completely dominated Pakistan on day one of their second test on Friday.Opening batsman Warner...

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office. Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a...

UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 8 points - Panelbase poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019