ECLATMAX launches training, coaching and consulting solutions

ECLATMAX, recently launched its corporate training, executive coaching and business consulting solutions.

ECLATMAX. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ECLATMAX, recently launched its corporate training, executive coaching and business consulting solutions. The Mumbai-based company is spearheaded by erstwhile Eruditus Executive Education top executive, John Poulose, and Kotak Mahindra Bank executive, Prabi John.

ECLATMAX focuses on enabling holistic transformation at the organizational and individual levels through its cutting-edge human capital development solutions. The training and coaching industry worldwide is presently at the cusp of technological disruption. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality and data analytics are rapidly altering the dynamics of the act as well as the impact within this sphere. Training and coaching have, over the years, steadily metamorphosed from the earlier view of being a remedial action for underperformers into transitioning as a performance accretion mechanism for the best employees.

A potent combination of human facilitation and technological sapience has heralded a completely new era in this burgeoning field. "Training technology and coaching technology are swiftly revolutionizing the process through which learning interventions are being conducted. Simulations, gamification and bots have become vital tools in augmenting the overall effectiveness of the learning andragogy. Avatars and holograms have brought in a unique experience, through which imbibing knowledge has become both interesting and insightful," said John Poulose, Managing Director, ECLATMAX and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. "Pathbreaking technology such as Holoportation would in the future, positively impact this domain, making it possible for a larger quantum of organizations and individuals to benefit from training and coaching. We, at ECLATMAX, are thrilled on entering a space with immense potential to add enormous value through our know-how. Our solutions concenter on agile customization as well as providing an experiential learning methodology to our clients and their team members. Technology would be at the focal point of our solutions and in line with our company mission, we endeavour to maximise our clients' Eclat," he added. ECLATMAX currently offers its solutions to enterprises and organizations based in India. Entering international markets and providing its corporate training, executive coaching and business consulting solutions to entities therein is a part of the medium-term strategy for the company.

Further information on ECLATMAX could be accessed through the website www.eclatmax.com This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

