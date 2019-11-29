Aparshakti Khurana Hosts ESPNcricinfo 'Chatar Patar' Inside Edge 2 Special

MUMBAI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aparshakti Khurana, host of the two-episode ESPNcricinfo 'Chatar Patar' Inside Edge 2 special, is amused at Virendra Sehwag's (popularly known as Viru) ability to quote idioms and phrases at will. Commenting on the popularity of PPL (Power-Play League), a fictional league in the Amazon Original Inside Edge, Viru - a fan of the show himself - said that it is so popular that even buffaloes in his village watch PPL. Viru also cracked more such phrases in his signature style that set social media platforms on fire.

Ajinkya Rahane's tweet 'dreaming of pink ball cricket' along with his photo of sleeping with the pink ball has attracted comments not only from fans of the game but also from Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Aparshakti could not hold himself back from taking a dig at this incident in the show.

Recently, Ashwin's video bowling left-arm during a practice session had surfaced. The video attracted comments from fans and trolls alike. Ashwin took the social media banter sportingly and later shared a hi-resolution version of the video from his own handle with a comment - "Alright people!! Let's put an end to this fun you are all having with a poor quality video being circulated on the social media. Here is a good one." A good enough reason for Aparshakti to feature it in the show.

In the second episode of ESPNcricinfo Chatar Patar Inside Edge 2 special, Aparshakti can be seen digging out fun social media goings-on from the world of cricket. Yuvraj's comment on KKR release Chrys Lynn, New Zealand all-rounder Andrew Ellis wearing a baseball catcher's mask, Dhoni's retirement speculations and finally some inside information on the upcoming second season of Amazon Original Inside Edge and more, have been making headlines in the world of social media. Aparshakti's funny take on these incidents will have the viewers in split.

Follow ESPNcricinfo's Chatar Patar Inside Edge 2 Special for updates on fun social media goings-on in the world of cricket by Aparshakti Khurana.

About ESPN in India:

India is a key part of ESPN's growth – in the Asia-Pacific region and globally – and its presence in the country is powered by the potent combination of ESPN's leadership in digital sports and its long-term collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India.

Serving the massive and vibrant sports fan community with entertaining, insightful and high-quality products and content, across digital devices and television, is at the core of ESPN's strategy in India and the subcontinent. With offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, it boasts a world-class team that includes technologists, developers, editors, journalists and more who make up ESPN's largest technology and digital editorial teams outside the United States.

ESPNcricinfo, already the ultimate destination for authentic, unbiased cricket news, videos, analysis, statistics and scores, continues serving Indian cricket fans as it has for 26 years.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)