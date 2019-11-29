564 kWp rooftop solar plant commisioned by SmartCity Kochi

SmartCity Kochi on Friday commissioned a 564-kWp rooftop solar power plant that can generate an average of 8,20,000 units of electricity annually, making it one of the largest among the IT parks in Kerala. The plant, which will help reduce 670 tonnes of carbon emission every year, was inaugurated by Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Preman Dinaraj.

Built by Berkeley Energy, the green solutions installation has been designed, engineered and commissioned by Sunshot Technologies. Berkeley, which delivers clean energy projects in emerging markets globally, has built the SmartCity plant under the OPEX model where the supplier invests, operates and maintains it.

The KSERC chairman hailed SmartCity Kochi for implementing the solar power project under the BOT model. "Power distribution licensees are also supposed to manage their power needs from non-conventional sources.

SmartCity Kochi, based on their current consumption, has more than met the renewable power obligation as per central government standards, he said. Present on the occasion were SmartCity Kochi CEO Manoj Nair, Sunshot Technologies CEO Rahul Dasari and senior representatives of IT firms and Co-developers, who are developing their projects inside the IT Township.

Environmental responsibility and green initiatives have been SmartCitys priority and the plant will contribute to the renewable power obligation, Nair said. "We ensure that all our co-developers implement their plans of achieving at least 4.5 per cent of their total power consumption from renewable energy sources.

This initiative will enable us reduce the carbon footprint equivalent of 480 small cars a year, he said. Dasari noted that rooftop solar power plants are commercially viable for those switching to clean energy and is of immense contribution to environment.

"The plant structure is light-weight, leak-proof and corrosion-free besides being capable of withstanding high wind conditions. It is also efficient in rainy seasons and low- light conditions, he added. Of the total 564-kWp capacity, 475-kWp capacity is installed on the RCC roof and 89-kWp on the vehicle-parking structure.

A complete IoT-based energy management system developed by Sunshot has also been installed for better operation and maintenance of the plant. The plant is also equipped with state-of-the-art sensors such as module temperature sensor, ambient temperature sensor, pyranometer and lightning arrester.

SmartCity Kochi is being developed as a knowledge based information technology township that is spread over 246 acres and is a Joint Venture company formed by the Kerala government and Dubai Holding..

