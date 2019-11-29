International Development News
Development News Edition

Patanjali secures Rs 3,200 cr loan from banks to buy Ruchi Soya

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:28 IST
Patanjali secures Rs 3,200 cr loan from banks to buy Ruchi Soya

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said it has already tied up loan worth Rs 3,200 crore from a consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India to fund its acquisition of Ruchi Soya through insolvency process. In September, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan of Patanjali Ayurved to acquire debt-laden Ruchi Soya.

"The company has already secured required total debt from a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India," Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna said in a statement. Patanjali also said it has got loans of Rs 1,200 crore from SBI, Rs 700 crore from Punjab National Bank, Rs 600 crore from Union Bank of India, Rs 400 crore from Syndicate Bank and Rs 300 crore from Allahabad Bank.

Ruchi Soya went into the insolvency in December 2017. NCLT had admitted the insolvency plea filed by two lead financial creditors Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank. However, later, Singapore-based DBS Bank became dissenting creditor and approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal challenging the distribution of proceeds from the bid submitted by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda.

Ruchi Soya told the NCLT that resolution applicant Patanjali group will infuse Rs 204.75 crore as equity and Rs 3,233.36 crore as debt. The amounts will be infused into a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Patanjali Consortium Adhigrahan Pvt Ltd, which will be later amalgamated with Ruchi Soya.

Another Rs 900 crore will be infused by the Patanjali group through subscription of non-convertible debentures and preference shares in the SPV. It will also provide a credit guarantee of nearly Rs 12 crore. On April 30 this year, a committee of creditors had approved Patanjali group's Rs 4,350 crore resolution plan to take over Ruchi Soya. Lenders will have to take a haircut of around 60 per cent.

Shailendra Ajmera of EY was appointed as resolution professional to manage the company's affairs and conduct insolvency proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia and China deepen ties with River Amur bridge

Russia and China have finished building the first road bridge linking their two countries, Russian officials said on Friday, in the latest sign of warming relations. The bridge across the River Amur will connect the cities of Blagoveshchens...

Sugar output in 2019-20 may fall by 18% to 273 lakh tonnes

Indias sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 per cent to 273 lakh tonnes in the ongoing marketing year ending September due to bad weather, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha. Sugar marketing year runs from October to...

SAT asks Sebi to reconsider ban on Karvy using clients PoAs

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday directed regulator Sebi to reconsider its order restraining Karvy Stock Broking from using its clients power of attorneys PoAs. The regulators decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was ...

Jewellery industry welcomes mandatory hallmarking from Jan '21

Welcoming the governments decision to make hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021, the gems and jewellery industry on Friday said it will bring trust back to the industry. This is an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019