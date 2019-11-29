International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt extends mandatory FASTag roll-out date to Dec 15; free FASTags till Dec 15

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:05 IST
Govt extends mandatory FASTag roll-out date to Dec 15; free FASTags till Dec 15

The government on Friday extended till December 15 the date for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on national highways. It said it will now charge double user fee from vehicles entering FASTag lane without FASTag from December 15, instead of December 1.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had earlier announced that toll payments on highways would be accepted through FASTags only from December 1. FASTag is a prepaid tag, affixed on vehicle's windscreen, that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a statement said, "... to provide some more time to citizens to buy and put FASTag on their vehicles, it has now been decided that charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag will start from December 15, 2019 instead of December 1, 2019." NHAI said it was decided that all lanes (except one lane on each side) in fee plazas shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of Fee Plaza' by December 1, 2019.

"Accordingly, NHAI has equipped all fee plazas with Electronic Toll Collection System. For ease in availability of FASTag, NHAI has launched MyFASTag app whereby all information regarding FASTag can be obtained along with location of POSs and charging/linking with NHAI/other wallets or bank accounts. However it has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with FASTag due to various reasons," the statement said. In order to save fuel, time and pollution and to ensure seamless movement of traffic, MoRTH has launched National Electronic Toll Collection program (NETC) which provides for collection of user fee through FASTag based on RFID technology, it added.

FASTag will continue to be provided free of cost till December 15, an official of NHAI said. NETC programme, the flagship initiative of MoRTH, has been implemented on a pan-India basis in order to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates, using passive radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

The Ministry had earlier said that 537 toll plazas have become 100 per cent electronic toll collection compliant, including 17 where FASTags will be read through hand-held devices. Over 70 lakh FASTags had been issued till Wednesday, with the highest per-day issuance of 1,35,583 tags on November 26, 2019, whereas 1.03 lakh tags were issued on the day before.

The average daily issuance had grown by 330 per cent from 8,000 in July to 35,000 tags sold in November after the government announced to implement it from December 1. After announcement of waiver of tag cost from November 21, there has been a growth in FASTag issuance.

To give a fillip to digital payments and bring in enhanced transparency, the ministry had directed to declare all lanes of fee plazas on national highways as 'FASTag lanes' by December 1. However, one lane in each direction was decided to be kept as 'hybrid lane' which will accept FASTag and other modes of payment.

"With the above mandate, average daily transactions processed through FASTag have grown from 8.8 lakh in July this year to 11.2 lakh transactions in November 2019, while the average daily collection has grown from Rs 11.2 crore to Rs 19.5 crore for the given period," the ministry said earlier this week. All the available mode of recharges such as debit card, credit card, net banking and Unified Payments Interface have been enabled for loading money to the FASTag account.

Customers may call on helpline number '1033' for any assistance related to FASTags, the ministry said, adding that they can also reach out to banks to obtain FASTags.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Day ruled out of Presidents Cup and replaced by An

Australian Jason Day has been forced out of the Presidents Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by South Korean An Byeong-hun, International team captain Ernie Els said on Friday. Day, set to play his fifth Presidents Cup, was a capt...

9 fishermen flee from Yemen by sea to escape sponsor: arrive

Nine Indian fishermen undertook a perilious sea journey from Yemen to flee from their sponsor and arrived here on Friday, officials said. Their arrival was made possible due to the timely intervention of the Coast Guard, they said. The Coa...

Despite being around, police not close to people: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday raised questions over the functioning of the police, saying that despite being around the people, they do not appear close to them. It happens so often that despite being around the pub...

Economy down, PM busy with 'tamashas': Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Friday over the countrys GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, saying the economy was down, but the prime minister was busy with tamashas. Indias economic growth slipped furt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019