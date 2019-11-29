Yes Bank says eight investors ready with USD 2 billion funding

Ending weeks of suspense, YesBank on Friday said that eight investors led by Erwin SinghBraich have evinced interest to pump USD 2 billion into thecapital-starved private sector lender

The board of directors of the bank will reconvene onDecember 10 to finalise and approve details of capitalinfusion, which will take place through preferentialallotment, it informed the exchanges

The investors who have shown interest also includeAditya Birla Family Office and Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife ofstock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who have committedUSD 25 million each, the bank said.

