International Development News
Development News Edition

Black Friday comes to Venezuela as socialist government loosens controls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 01:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 01:48 IST
Black Friday comes to Venezuela as socialist government loosens controls

Venezuelans flocked to shopping centers in Caracas, the country's largest city, on Friday to take advantage of the first "Black Friday" discounts in recent memory, as socialist President Nicolas Maduro's government loosens controls in the face of an economic crisis.

For the first six holiday seasons of his presidency, Maduro attempted to keep consumer goods prices low despite galloping inflation with strict enforcement of price controls. This year, with the OPEC nation facing crippling U.S. sanctions on its oil industry, the government has left retailers more or less alone. "My sister saw it on social media and said, 'Look, there are 70% discounts at the Sambil,' and we came running," said Elizabeth Diaz, a 42-year-old bank worker from the city of Los Teques some 35 km (22 miles) from Caracas' Sambil mall, where she was waiting in line outside a toy store to buy gifts for her three grandchildren.

"Discounts are the only way because with prices through the roof one can't afford anything," she said. Malls and small retailers across the country advertised discounts of up to 80% on goods from shoes to electronics, hoping an influx of Christmas shoppers could compensate for weak sales so far in Venezuela's sixth straight year of economic contraction.

In January, the government said it would make price controls more "flexible" and loosen a complex, longstanding system of currency controls. That has led to a wider circulation of foreign currency, as Venezuelans turn to the dollar to protect their earnings against a fast-devaluing local bolivar. The reforms, however, have not revived the economy. Inflation in the nine months through September was 4,680% while commercial activity fell 39.2% in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, according to the most recent central bank data. A migration wave that has seen more than 4 million Venezuelans fleeing the country has continued unabated.

But the contours of Venezuela's economic crisis have shifted. While price controls once led to bare supermarket shelves and long lines, stores are now better stocked but with goods whose prices are far beyond the reach of those who earn the minimum wage of less than $10 per month. "Sales are down 50% so far this year, so we decided to do Black Friday to get people excited and boost sales," said Rosmary Mogollon, 42, who works at a shoe store in Maracaibo, Venezuela's second-largest city, which has been hard-hit by blackouts and gasoline shortages this year.

Stores in the western city of San Cristobal joined the rest of the country in offering discounts, but thousands of its residents streamed across the Colombian border to go shopping in the nearby city of Cucuta, where Black Friday has long been a mainstay. But in the rest of the country, Reuters witnesses and retailers said attendance was above average for normally moribund shops - though a far cry from the frenzy often associated with the event elsewhere in the world.

"It's a way for people to forget about the gasoline lines and the whole crisis," said Maria Sakhr, who works at a toy store in the western city of Barquisimeto that was offering 20% discounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Cardinals' Shaw suspended for betting on games

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended until at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on National Football League games, the league said on Friday. The NFL said in a statement an investigation uncovered no evid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct ...

Two killed by knifeman as terror returns to London Bridge

A man wearing a suspected hoax explosive device knifed two people to death in a terror attack on Friday before being shot dead by police on London Bridge. Three more people were injured in the stabbing spree which revived memories of a thre...

Christian association files PIL before Bombay HC against film 'TONY'

Christian Reform United People Association CRUPA supported by Bhartiya Mahakranti Sena BMS on Friday filed a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court with regard to a movie named TONY. The movie is written and directed by Vip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019